- Life Sciences weekly highlights—24 June 2021
- In this issue:
- Manufacture, marketing and sale
- Taskforce proposes UK cannabinoid regulatory change to PM
- EFPIA reflects on regulation of integral drug-device combination products
- MDCG publishes Q&A on rules for registration of actors in EUDAMED
- Research and development
- DHSC publishes implementation plan on clinical research delivery
- Government announces £50m investment in UK-based scientific research
- New institutions to be created to help make UK a ‘global science superpower’
- Council and European Parliament strike deal on health technology legislation
- EMA seeks views on guideline for electronic data and systems in clinical trials
- EU Strategic Agenda for Research & Innovation in Healthcare to be created
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—AstraZeneca ordered to give 50 million vaccines to EU
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Commons Library publishes briefing on WHO COVAX scheme
- MHRA extends EUA for NHS Test and Trace LFDs following satisfactory review amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Response published to private coronavirus (COVID-19) testing validation consultation
- Council of the EU adopts conclusions on IP policy in relation to coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Brexit
- Medical Devices (Coronavirus Test Device Approvals) (Amendment) Regulations 2021
- Medical Devices (Northern Ireland Protocol) Regulations 2021
- Data protection and confidential information
- TIGRR report proposes reform of UK GDPR and reforms for digital health technology
- Comment—Big Tech to face more scrutiny from national data authorities after Court of Justice ruling
- EU-US data-transfer agreement could be agreed in 2021, Reynders says
- Free UK data flows approved as EU states vote unanimously for ‘adequacy’ decisions
- UK/EU divergence—have your say
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- Updated Practice Notes
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Latest Q&A
- Useful information
Article summary
This week's edition of Life Sciences weekly highlights includes information on the Taskforce on Innovation, Growth and Regulatory Reform’s (TIGRR) report which recommends cannabinoid and digital health technology regulatory change, the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) policy paper on ‘The Future of UK Clinical Research Delivery: 2021 to 2022 implementation plan’, details of new institutions to be introduced by the UK government, including a National Science and Technology Council and Office for Science and Technology Strategy, and news of the Court of Justice ordering AstraZeneca to provide 50 million coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines to the EU.
