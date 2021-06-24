Life Sciences weekly highlights—24 June 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Life Sciences weekly highlights includes information on the Taskforce on Innovation, Growth and Regulatory Reform’s (TIGRR) report which recommends cannabinoid and digital health technology regulatory change, the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) policy paper on ‘The Future of UK Clinical Research Delivery: 2021 to 2022 implementation plan’, details of new institutions to be introduced by the UK government, including a National Science and Technology Council and Office for Science and Technology Strategy, and news of the Court of Justice ordering AstraZeneca to provide 50 million coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines to the EU. or to read the full analysis.