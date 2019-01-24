Sign-in Help
Life Sciences weekly highlights—24 January 2019

  • In this issue:
  • Manufacture, marketing and sale
  • UK to lead efforts to tackle global grand challenges
  • The Human Medicines (Amendment) Regulations 2019
  • ePrescriptions services rolled out in Finland and Estonia
  • Intellectual property
  • The IPEC applies the law on equivalence to a method patent for the preparation of platelet rich blood plasma
  • Disputes and regulatory enforcement
  • CMA investigation—CMA updates timetables for investigations into suspected anti-competitive agreements and conduct in the pharmaceutical sector
This week’s edition of Life Sciences highlights includes the UK’s future role in global challenges such as tackling anti-microbial resistance and controlling infectious diseases, analysis of the High Court’s ruling on the validity and infringement of a patent for a method for preparing blood plasma, the update to the Competition and Markets Authority’s timetable for investigations into suspected anti-competitive agreements and abusive conduct in the pharmaceutical sector, and the latest Brexit updates, including the government’s proposal to convert Community Marketing Authorisations into UK Marketing Authorisations. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

