- Life Sciences weekly highlights—24 January 2019
- In this issue:
- Manufacture, marketing and sale
- UK to lead efforts to tackle global grand challenges
- The Human Medicines (Amendment) Regulations 2019
- ePrescriptions services rolled out in Finland and Estonia
- Intellectual property
- The IPEC applies the law on equivalence to a method patent for the preparation of platelet rich blood plasma
- Disputes and regulatory enforcement
- CMA investigation—CMA updates timetables for investigations into suspected anti-competitive agreements and conduct in the pharmaceutical sector
More...
- Brexit
- Government proposes conversion of CMAs into MAs
- Government publishes medical supplies policy in no deal scenario
- Brexit SI Bulletin—latest drafts and sifting committee recommendations, 18 January 2019
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Useful information
Less...
Article summary
This week’s edition of Life Sciences highlights includes the UK’s future role in global challenges such as tackling anti-microbial resistance and controlling infectious diseases, analysis of the High Court’s ruling on the validity and infringement of a patent for a method for preparing blood plasma, the update to the Competition and Markets Authority’s timetable for investigations into suspected anti-competitive agreements and abusive conduct in the pharmaceutical sector, and the latest Brexit updates, including the government’s proposal to convert Community Marketing Authorisations into UK Marketing Authorisations.
