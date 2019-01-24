Life Sciences weekly highlights—24 January 2019

Article summary

This week's edition of Life Sciences highlights includes the UK's future role in global challenges such as tackling anti-microbial resistance and controlling infectious diseases, analysis of the High Court's ruling on the validity and infringement of a patent for a method for preparing blood plasma, the update to the Competition and Markets Authority's timetable for investigations into suspected anti-competitive agreements and abusive conduct in the pharmaceutical sector, and the latest Brexit updates, including the government's proposal to convert Community Marketing Authorisations into UK Marketing Authorisations.