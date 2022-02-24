LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

Life Sciences weekly highlights—24 February 2022

Published on: 24 February 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Brexit
  • Brexit update—supply of medicines from Great Britain to Northern Ireland
  • Brexit Bulletin—UK and EU focus on breaking impasse in key post-transition workstreams
  • Disputes and regulatory enforcement
  • Irish Supreme Court asks Court of Justice for guidance on drug patent
  • Manufacture, marketing and sale
  • EMRN adopts Common Standard for electronic product information on medicines
  • Guidance for Notified Bodies on compliance with Article 120 of MDR issued
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Life Sciences weekly highlights includes news analysis on the impact of Brexit on the supply of medicines from Great Britain to Northern Ireland, as well as news of the Irish Supreme Court’s request for guidance from the Court of Justice on drug patents, the adoption of a Common Standard within the EU for electronic product information on medicines and publication of a new annex to the EU GMP Guide on pharmaceutical importation. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

