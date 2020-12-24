Sign-in Help
Legal News

Life Sciences weekly highlights—24 December 2020

Published on: 24 December 2020
Updated on: 24 December 2020
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Brexit
  • Clinical trial safety reports—new Brexit transition guidance from MHRA
  • MAH and QPPV location—new Brexit transition guidance from MHRA
  • Supplying authorised medicines to NI—updated Brexit transition guidance from MHRA
  • Pharmaceutical acquis—new Brexit transition guidance from European Commission
  • Brexit Bulletin—Joint Committee confirms Withdrawal Agreement to be fully operational on 1 January 2021
  • European Commission releases notice on EU rules on drug precursors
  • Data protection—new Brexit transition guidance from the ICO
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Life Sciences weekly highlights includes the latest Brexit updates, including the MHRA guidance on clinical trial safety reports, location of marketing authorisation holders and qualified persons responsible for pharmacovigilance and the European Commission notice on the EU pharmaceutical acquis in markets historically dependent on medicines supply from or through Great Britain. It also includes analysis of the judgment in Fisher & Paykel Healthcare v Flexicare Medical where the judge has set out best practices to avoid hindsight and the latest coronavirus (COVID-19) developments. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

