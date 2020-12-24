- Life Sciences weekly highlights—24 December 2020
- In this issue:
- Brexit
- Clinical trial safety reports—new Brexit transition guidance from MHRA
- MAH and QPPV location—new Brexit transition guidance from MHRA
- Supplying authorised medicines to NI—updated Brexit transition guidance from MHRA
- Pharmaceutical acquis—new Brexit transition guidance from European Commission
- Brexit Bulletin—Joint Committee confirms Withdrawal Agreement to be fully operational on 1 January 2021
- European Commission releases notice on EU rules on drug precursors
- Data protection—new Brexit transition guidance from the ICO
- EDPB communications on the end of the Brexit transition period
- Insight—UK out of time to win EU data-adequacy decision this year
- Brexit Bulletin—Commons briefings collate research and analysis on the end of the Brexit transition period
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Commission adopts proposal for the use of coronavirus (COVID-19) antigen tests
- Commission authorises coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine
- EMA recommends Comirnaty vaccine in EU amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- European Parliament supports swift approvals of safe vaccines for coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Council of the EU approves conclusions on lessons learned from coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis
- Human Medicines (Coronavirus) (Further Amendments) Regulations 2020
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—MHRA announces independent NIBSC vaccine testing
- MHRA approves coronavirus (COVID–19) rapid test
- Intellectual property
- Patent upheld as judge advises best practices to avoid hindsight (Fisher & Paykel Healthcare v Flexicare Medical)
- Disputes and regulatory enforcement
- CMA accepts commitments from Essential Pharma to ensure the supply of bipolar drug Priadel
- Brexit coverage over the festive period
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- Updated Practice Notes
- Updated Precedent
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Useful information
- Life Sciences Highlights 2020/2021
Article summary
This week's edition of Life Sciences weekly highlights includes the latest Brexit updates, including the MHRA guidance on clinical trial safety reports, location of marketing authorisation holders and qualified persons responsible for pharmacovigilance and the European Commission notice on the EU pharmaceutical acquis in markets historically dependent on medicines supply from or through Great Britain. It also includes analysis of the judgment in Fisher & Paykel Healthcare v Flexicare Medical where the judge has set out best practices to avoid hindsight and the latest coronavirus (COVID-19) developments.
