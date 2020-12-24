Life Sciences weekly highlights—24 December 2020

Article summary

This week's edition of Life Sciences weekly highlights includes the latest Brexit updates, including the MHRA guidance on clinical trial safety reports, location of marketing authorisation holders and qualified persons responsible for pharmacovigilance and the European Commission notice on the EU pharmaceutical acquis in markets historically dependent on medicines supply from or through Great Britain. It also includes analysis of the judgment in Fisher & Paykel Healthcare v Flexicare Medical where the judge has set out best practices to avoid hindsight and the latest coronavirus (COVID-19) developments. or to read the full analysis.