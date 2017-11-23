Sign-in Help
Home / Life Sciences / Key developments and materials / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Life Sciences weekly highlights—23 November 2017

Life Sciences weekly highlights—23 November 2017
Published on: 23 November 2017
Updated on: 04 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Life Sciences weekly highlights—23 November 2017
  • In this issue:
  • Brexit
  • European Medicines Agency will relocate to Amsterdam
  • Briefing paper: 'Two broad options for medicines regulation after Brexit'
  • Intellectual Property
  • High Court re-confirms Actavis approach for determining claim scope of variants (Fisher & Paykel v ResMed)
  • Patents Court discusses infringement by equivalence (Illumina v Premaitha Health)
  • Research and development
  • Medical agencies discuss single development programme for new antibiotics in EU, Japan and US
    • More...

Article summary

This week’s edition of Life Sciences highlights includes updates on the EMA relocation to Amsterdam and the new guidelines on Good Manufacturing Practice for Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products as well as analyses of the Fisher & Paykel v ResMed and Illumina v Premaitha Health cases. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Negative pledges

This Practice Note examines:•why negative pledge clauses are used in commercial transactions •the consequences of breaching negative pledge provisions•how negative pledges are viewed in the context of security and quasi-security, and•key considerations when drafting a negative pledge clauseWhere

LEXISNEXIS

Skeleton arguments

This Practice Note provides guidance on the interpretation and application of the relevant provisions of the CPR. Depending on the court in which your matter is proceeding, you may also need to be mindful of additional provisions—see further below.Note: this Practice Note does not deal with the

LEXISNEXIS

Codicils

Codicils may be used for making any alteration in a Will such as to alter the executors or make changes in legacies, whether by addition or deletion but that is by no means their only use. As a general rule, substantial changes are best achieved by means of a new Will and codicils are more

LEXISNEXIS

Forum non conveniens—scope and application

This Practice Note considers the doctrine of forum non conveniens, also referred to as the appropriate forum or the proper place for a dispute to be determined. This doctrine is of relevance when determining whether the courts of England and Wales have jurisdiction to hear a dispute and is applied

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More