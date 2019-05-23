Sign-in Help
Life Sciences weekly highlights—23 May 2019

Published on: 23 May 2019
  • In this issue:
  • Manufacture, marketing and sale
  • General Court considers meaning of ‘significant benefit’ in relation to orphan medicinal products (GMP-Orphan (GMPO) v European Commission)
  • Intellectual property
  • Hearsay notices—Expert evidence through the back door? (Illumina Inc v TDL Genetics Limited)
  • Brexit
  • Food safety law and enforcement post-Brexit
  • Daily and weekly news alerts
  • New and updated content
This week’s edition of the Life Sciences highlights includes analysis of the General Court judgment in GMP-Orphan v European Commission which looked at the meaning of ‘significant benefit’ in relation to orphan medicinal products, and analysis of the Patents Court’s finding in llumina v TDL Genetics that an expert’s report in earlier proceedings could be relied on in later proceedings under a hearsay notice, without requiring the permission of the court. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

