Life Sciences weekly highlights—23 May 2019

Article summary

This week’s edition of the Life Sciences highlights includes analysis of the General Court judgment in GMP-Orphan v European Commission which looked at the meaning of ‘significant benefit’ in relation to orphan medicinal products, and analysis of the Patents Court’s finding in llumina v TDL Genetics that an expert’s report in earlier proceedings could be relied on in later proceedings under a hearsay notice, without requiring the permission of the court. or to read the full analysis.