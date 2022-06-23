Life Sciences weekly highlights—23 June 2022

Article summary

This week's edition of Life Sciences weekly highlights includes news that a new Moderna manufacturing and research development centre for mRNA vaccines will be built in the UK, analysis of the Court of Appeal’s dismissal of the ‘lay patient’ argument in Neurim v Mylan, and news that the European Federation of Pharmaceutical and Industries Associations (EFPIA) and Vaccines Europe have published their views on the World Trade Organization’s (WTO) endorsement of a TRIPS Agreement waiver for coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines. or to read the full analysis.