LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Life Sciences / Key developments and materials / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Life Sciences weekly highlights—23 June 2022

Published on: 23 June 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Life Sciences weekly highlights—23 June 2022
  • In this issue:
  • Research and development
  • Construction of Moderna’s UK vaccine research and manufacturing centre announced
  • Commonly shared characterisation strategy for nanovaccines proposed
  • Intellectual property
  • Court of Appeal dismisses ‘Lay Patient’ argument agreeing divisional valid (Neurim v Mylan)
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • EFPIA and Vaccines Europe respond to WTO decision to endorse TRIPS waiver
  • Manufacture, marketing and sale
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Life Sciences weekly highlights includes news that a new Moderna manufacturing and research development centre for mRNA vaccines will be built in the UK, analysis of the Court of Appeal’s dismissal of the ‘lay patient’ argument in Neurim v Mylan, and news that the European Federation of Pharmaceutical and Industries Associations (EFPIA) and Vaccines Europe have published their views on the World Trade Organization’s (WTO) endorsement of a TRIPS Agreement waiver for coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

What is a third party debt order (TPDO)?

What is a third party debt order (TPDO)?

What is a third party debt order (TPDO)?This Practice Note explains what a third party debt order (TPDO) (previously known as garnishee orders) is as a means of enforcing a judgment debt, with reference to CPR 72. The order directs a third party who owes money to the judgment debtor to pay that

Financial Conduct Authority—Principles for Businesses (PRIN)

Financial Conduct Authority—Principles for Businesses (PRIN)

Financial Conduct Authority—Principles for Businesses (PRIN)This Practice Note explains the Principles for Businesses (PRIN) set down by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). The Principles form part of the FCA’s High Level Standards set out in the FCA’s Handbook. The Principles are a general

Proprietary estoppel

Proprietary estoppel

Proprietary estoppelThis Practice Note considers proprietary estoppel from a generic standpoint.For industry specific guidance on proprietary estoppel, see Practice Notes:•Estoppel and property law•Mortgages by estoppelProprietary estoppel—what is it?Unlike the other forms of estoppel (see Practice

TCC—preparing for and attending a pre-trial review (PTR)

TCC—preparing for and attending a pre-trial review (PTR)

TCC—preparing for and attending a pre-trial review (PTR)Note:•this Practice Note gives specific guidance on matters proceeding in the Technology and Construction Court (TCC) under the provisions set out in CPR 60, CPR PD 60 and the TCC Guide. As these provisions are additional to the general

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More