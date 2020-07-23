Life Sciences weekly highlights—23 July 2020

Article summary

This week's edition of Life Sciences weekly highlights includes the latest coronavirus (COVID-19) developments, analysis of the Court of Justice’s judgment in Santen which held that a supplementary protection certificate (SPC) cannot be obtained for new therapeutic uses of old active ingredients, news of the UK’s withdrawal notification of the ratification of the UPC Agreement and the European Commission’s fact sheet on transparency obligations under the Medical Devices Regulation which considers that some requirements will be applicable only once the European database on medical devices is fully functional. or to read the full analysis.