- Life Sciences weekly highlights—23 July 2020
- In this issue:
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Regulation on the conduct of clinical trials intended to treat or prevent coronavirus disease (COVID-19) published in Official Journal
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—government announces early access to three vaccines
- EMA creates framework to monitor coronavirus (COVID-19) treatments and vaccines
- Coronavirus (COVID-19) test providing results in minutes being developed
- Amending Implementing Decision on cross-border exchange of data between national contact tracing and warning mobile applications published in Official Journal
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—judicial review claim against NHS Test and Trace refused
- Health Secretary notes next stage of coronavirus (COVID-19) test and trace plan
- UK re-opens pharma probes after coronavirus (COVID-19) delays
- Intellectual property
- Court of Justice overturns Neurim—no SPCs for new therapeutic uses of old active ingredients (Santen SAS v Directeur général de l’Institut national de la propriété industrielle)
- Brexit
- UK withdraws its ratification of the UPC Agreement
- Plant Breeders’ Rights (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2020
- Manufacture, marketing and sale
- European Commission publishes fact sheet on MDR transparency obligations
- MDCG publishes template for clinical evaluation assessment reports
- Data protection
- Privacy Shield invalidated and use of appropriate safeguards (including standard contractual clauses) require case-by-case assessments (Facebook Ireland and Schrems)
Article summary
This week's edition of Life Sciences weekly highlights includes the latest coronavirus (COVID-19) developments, analysis of the Court of Justice’s judgment in Santen which held that a supplementary protection certificate (SPC) cannot be obtained for new therapeutic uses of old active ingredients, news of the UK’s withdrawal notification of the ratification of the UPC Agreement and the European Commission’s fact sheet on transparency obligations under the Medical Devices Regulation which considers that some requirements will be applicable only once the European database on medical devices is fully functional.
