- Life Sciences weekly highlights—23 January 2020
- In this issue:
- Manufacture, marketing and sale
- European Medicines Agency reflection paper on good manufacturing practice for medicines published
- European Medicines Agency lists ways to improve data quality for adverse reactions
- Government seeks views on changes to costs of branded medicines
- European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations calls for action against medicine shortages
- Draft quality standard calls for use of community pharmacists’ skills
- Commission reports 54 new medical device applications from Notified Bodies
- EU guidance outlines how authorities can obtain two opinions simultaneously
- European Medicines Agency updates Q&As for variations to veterinary licensed medicines
- Research and development
- Germany signs on to the 1+ Million Genomes Initiative
- Storage period for Gametes Bill
- Data protection and confidential information
- Joint Big Data Task Force issues ten priorities for use of big data in European public health
- Disputes and regulatory enforcement
- Court of Justice: Opinion in Case C-307/18 Generics (UK) and Others
- Scottish government proposes further regulation of non-surgical cosmetic procedures
Article summary
This week’s edition of Life Sciences weekly highlights includes several publications from the European Medicines Agency (EMA), including a reflection paper related to the responsibilities of market authorisation holders to comply with good manufacturing practices, guidance on the data management of suspected adverse reactions of medicinal products handled through the EudraVigilance system and updated Q&A guidance on editorial variations to the dossiers of marketing authorisations for veterinary medicines. Also included, the Court of Justice provided its opinion on the impact of patent validity litigation on market abuse proceedings (Case C-307/18), the government has launched a consultation for proposed changes to the scheme to control costs of branded medicines, the European Commission assessed the current state-of-play for medical devices regulation based on Notified Bodies performance as designated under the directives and going forward, Germany became the 21st Member State to join the EU’s 1 million genome sequencing by 2022 initiative, a pilot programme is launching that allows drug and device developers to seek national scientific or regulatory advice from two different national competent authorities (NCAs) simultaneously, an industry body has published a position paper examining medicine shortages in the EU and a joint task force has published its second report making ten recommendations for the use of big data to improve public health in the EU.
