Life Sciences weekly highlights—23 January 2020

Published on: 23 January 2020
Updated on: 04 January 2021
This week’s edition of Life Sciences weekly highlights includes several publications from the European Medicines Agency (EMA), including a reflection paper related to the responsibilities of market authorisation holders to comply with good manufacturing practices, guidance on the data management of suspected adverse reactions of medicinal products handled through the EudraVigilance system and updated Q&A guidance on editorial variations to the dossiers of marketing authorisations for veterinary medicines. Also included, the Court of Justice provided its opinion on the impact of patent validity litigation on market abuse proceedings (Case C-307/18), the government has launched a consultation for proposed changes to the scheme to control costs of branded medicines, the European Commission assessed the current state-of-play for medical devices regulation based on Notified Bodies performance as designated under the directives and going forward, Germany became the 21st Member State to join the EU’s 1 million genome sequencing by 2022 initiative, a pilot programme is launching that allows drug and device developers to seek national scientific or regulatory advice from two different national competent authorities (NCAs) simultaneously, an industry body has published a position paper examining medicine shortages in the EU and a joint task force has published its second report making ten recommendations for the use of big data to improve public health in the EU. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

