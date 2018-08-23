Sign-in Help
Home / Life Sciences / Key developments and materials / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Life Sciences weekly highlights—23 August 2018

Life Sciences weekly highlights—23 August 2018
Published on: 23 August 2018
Updated on: 04 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Life Sciences weekly highlights—23 August 2018
  • In this issue:
  • Research and development
  • Speech by EU Competition Commissioner Vestager highlights role of competition for drug innovation
  • EMA suspends all new activity relating to clinical data publication
  • Data protection and confidential information
  • Objectives for NHS Digital in 2018/19 published
  • Applying Article 3(1) of the GDPR—inside and outside the EU
  • Due diligence on processors by controllers under the GDPR
  • International
    • More...

Article summary

This week’s edition of Life Sciences highlights includes details of a speech by the EU Competition Commissioner on the role of competition for drug innovation, news of the EMA’s suspension of all new activity relating to clinical data publication and the latest on the application of the GDPR. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Rescission of a contract

What is rescission of a contract?The remedy of rescission is available to a party whose consent, in entering into a contract, has been invalidated in some way:•the effect of rescinding a contract is to extinguish it and restore the parties to their pre-contractual positions•the main grounds of

LEXISNEXIS

Ad hoc arbitration—an introduction to the key features of ad hoc arbitration

An ad hoc arbitration is any arbitration in which the parties have not selected an institution to administer the arbitration. This offers parties flexibility as to the conduct of the arbitration, but less external support for the process. It can be quicker than institutional arbitration but not if

LEXISNEXIS

Separation of powers—legislative, executive and judiciary

Source of the doctrine of the separation of powersThe origins of the doctrine are often traced to John Locke’s Second Treatise of Government (1689), in which he identified the 'executive' and 'legislative' powers as needing to be separate.‘… it may be too great a temptation to human frailty, apt to

LEXISNEXIS

Payment in lieu of notice (PILON)

The right to notice means a right for the employee to remain in employment for the period of notice, not simply to be paid for it. An employer will therefore often include in the contract an express right to make a payment in lieu of notice ('PILON') as an alternative to giving notice, to ensure

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More