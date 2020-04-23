Life Sciences weekly highlights—23 April 2020

Article summary

This week's edition of Life Sciences weekly highlights includes the latest coronavirus (COVID-19) developments including the analysis of the issues face by brand owners and how the pandemic has led to a spike in medical counterfeit goods such as face masks, disinfectants and pharmaceuticals, news about an EMA notice on requirements for sponsors/vendors providing computerised systems or services used to manage clinical trial data, and confirmation that the UK will not be participating in the Unified Patent Court. or to read the full analysis.