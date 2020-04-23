- Life Sciences weekly highlights—23 April 2020
- In this issue:
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—issues for brand owners
- Impact of coronavirus (COVID-19) on drafting commercial agreements for goods or services
- Guidance issued on health and location data usage amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Medicines manufacturers granted temporary flexibilities amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- EU Organisations close in on trade of counterfeit pharmaceuticals amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Enhanced coronavirus (COVID-19) medicine monitoring system launched
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—European data sharing platform established
More...
- National Institutes of Health co-ordinates global pharmaceutical response to coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Newly introduced Vaccine Taskforce focuses on research and funding
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Treasury announces support package for high-growth and R&D firms
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—European Parliament postpones application of Medical Devices Regulation
- European Commission issues working document on testing methods for coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Workshop highlights need for global data-sharing to fight coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Government updates guidance on regulatory flexibilities regarding pharmacovigilance
- European Commission releases coronavirus (COVID-19) contact tracing toolbox
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—first Ventilator Challenge device given regulatory approval
- Information Commissioner’s Office shares regulatory approach during coronavirus (COVID-19)
- European Commission sets out roadmap on lifting coronavirus (COVID-19) restrictions
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Commission publishes in vitro diagnostic test guidelines
- Health data on 500,000 participants released to help tackle coronavirus (COVID-19)
- EDPB adopts letter concerning draft guidance on apps during coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Two arrested on suspicion of illegally selling coronavirus (COVID-19) testing kits
- Accessing and sharing confidential patient information during coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Research and development
- European Medicines Agency issues notice for sponsors on data management in clinical trials
- Intellectual property
- Intellectual Property Minister confirms UK will not participate in Unified Patent Court
- New-look daily current awareness alerts for Lexis®PSL
- Coronavirus (COVID-19) toolkit
- Access news, practical guidance and Q&As from across Practice Areas in one place
- LexTalk®Life Sciences: a Lexis®PSL community
- Collaborate and network with a community of expert lawyers
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- Updated Practice Note
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Latest Q&A
- Useful information
Less...
Article summary
This week's edition of Life Sciences weekly highlights includes the latest coronavirus (COVID-19) developments including the analysis of the issues face by brand owners and how the pandemic has led to a spike in medical counterfeit goods such as face masks, disinfectants and pharmaceuticals, news about an EMA notice on requirements for sponsors/vendors providing computerised systems or services used to manage clinical trial data, and confirmation that the UK will not be participating in the Unified Patent Court.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.