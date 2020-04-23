Sign-in Help
Home / Life Sciences / Key developments and materials / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Life Sciences weekly highlights—23 April 2020

Life Sciences weekly highlights—23 April 2020
Published on: 23 April 2020
Updated on: 04 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Life Sciences weekly highlights—23 April 2020
  • In this issue:
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)—issues for brand owners
  • Impact of coronavirus (COVID-19) on drafting commercial agreements for goods or services
  • Guidance issued on health and location data usage amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Medicines manufacturers granted temporary flexibilities amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • EU Organisations close in on trade of counterfeit pharmaceuticals amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Enhanced coronavirus (COVID-19) medicine monitoring system launched
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)—European data sharing platform established
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Life Sciences weekly highlights includes the latest coronavirus (COVID-19) developments including the analysis of the issues face by brand owners and how the pandemic has led to a spike in medical counterfeit goods such as face masks, disinfectants and pharmaceuticals, news about an EMA notice on requirements for sponsors/vendors providing computerised systems or services used to manage clinical trial data, and confirmation that the UK will not be participating in the Unified Patent Court. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Introduction to passing off

Unlike many other countries, the UK has no unfair competition law. Brand owners seeking to prevent competitors from marketing ‘copycat’ products or using misleading advertising have to rely on a combination of different intellectual property rights. These rights include the common law right to

LEXISNEXIS

Causation and intervening acts in criminal cases

Criminal offences are generally divided into two categories: •conduct crimes, and •result crimesA conduct crime is a crime where only the forbidden conduct needs to be proved. For example, an accused is guilty of dangerous driving if they drove a motor vehicle dangerously on a road or other public

LEXISNEXIS

Voluntary manslaughter

Voluntary manslaughterVoluntary manslaughter consists of those killings which would be murder (because the accused has the relevant mental element for murder) but which are reduced to manslaughter because of one of the three special defences (loss of control, diminished responsibility or suicide

LEXISNEXIS

Constructive trusts

Millett LJ subdivided types of constructive trust into two categories, distinguishing between:•the constructive trust proper, where equity intervenes to prevent the legal owner from unconscionably denying the beneficial interest of another (known as the institutional constructive trust)•the

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More