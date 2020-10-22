Sign-in Help
Home / Life Sciences / Key developments and materials / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Life Sciences weekly highlights—22 October 2020

Life Sciences weekly highlights—22 October 2020
Published on: 22 October 2020
Updated on: 04 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Life Sciences weekly highlights—22 October 2020
  • In this issue:
  • Brexit
  • Supplying and sourcing medicines to/from Northern Ireland—updated Brexit transition guidance from MHRA
  • Medical devices—updated Brexit transition guidance from MHRA
  • Medical Devices (Amendment etc) (EU Exit) Regulations 2020
  • Supplementary Protection Certificates (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2020
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Changes to Human Medicines Regulation to go ahead amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • NIBSC to play ‘key role’ in evaluation of coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Life Sciences weekly highlights includes the latest Brexit developments such as the MHRA post-transition guidance which has been updated with additional information on Northern Ireland, news of the publication of a new European Commission webpage on the EUDAMED Actor registration module, the MedTech Europe paper on readiness of the EU IVDR framework for Class D devices as well as the latest coronavirus (COVID-19) updates including changes to the Human Medicines Regulations 2012 to support the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Qualified one-way costs shifting (QOCS)

What is QOCS?Qualified one-way costs shifting (QOCS) was introduced on 1 April 2013 as part of the Jackson costs reforms following the removal of a claimant’s right to recover additional liabilities from the defendant, ie success fees and after the event (ATE) insurance premiums. The relevant CPR

LEXISNEXIS

The equity of redemption

Disposal and devolutionThe equity of redemption arises as soon as the mortgage is made. It is an interest in the land which the mortgagor can:•transfer, lease or mortgage inter vivos, or•by will (it passes on intestacy)No cloggingIt is a fundamental principle of a mortgage that there must be no clog

LEXISNEXIS

Automatism

Definition of automatismAn act is done in a state of automatism if it is done by the body without control by the mind, (eg it is a spasm or a reflex), or if it is done by a person who is not conscious of what they are doing. The act may be described as involuntary, but will not be regarded as such

LEXISNEXIS

The tort of deceit

Deceit—what is it?A deceit occurs when a misrepresentation is made with the express intention of defrauding a party, subsequently causing loss to that party.The elements of a claim in deceit are:•a clear false representation of fact or law•fraud by the maker, in the sense that they knew that the

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More