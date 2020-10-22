- Life Sciences weekly highlights—22 October 2020
- Brexit
- Supplying and sourcing medicines to/from Northern Ireland—updated Brexit transition guidance from MHRA
- Medical devices—updated Brexit transition guidance from MHRA
- Medical Devices (Amendment etc) (EU Exit) Regulations 2020
- Supplementary Protection Certificates (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2020
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Changes to Human Medicines Regulation to go ahead amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- NIBSC to play ‘key role’ in evaluation of coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—human challenge studies may start in January 2021
- Communication from the European Commission on preparedness for coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccination published in Official Journal
- Key steps for effective coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccination deployment published
- Coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine—labelling and packaging flexibilities confirmed
- EU digital gateway linking national coronavirus (COVID-19) apps launched
- Manufacture, marketing and sale
- Commission publishes webpage on Actor registration module
- MedTech Europe paper on readiness of the IVDR for Class D devices published
- Northern Ireland life sciences sector is ‘flourishing’ says ABPI report
- EMA virtual conference to mark 25 years of commitment to public and animal health
This week's edition of Life Sciences weekly highlights includes the latest Brexit developments such as the MHRA post-transition guidance which has been updated with additional information on Northern Ireland, news of the publication of a new European Commission webpage on the EUDAMED Actor registration module, the MedTech Europe paper on readiness of the EU IVDR framework for Class D devices as well as the latest coronavirus (COVID-19) updates including changes to the Human Medicines Regulations 2012 to support the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines.
