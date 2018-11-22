Sign-in Help
Life Sciences weekly highlights—22 November 2018

Published on: 22 November 2018
Updated on: 04 January 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Intellectual property
  • Sufficiency and infringement of second medical use ‘Swiss-style’ patent claims (Warner-Lambert v Generics (UK))
  • Manufacture, marketing and sale
  • Exploring the impact of the legalisation of cannabis-based medicinal products
  • Brexit
  • Brexit SI Bulletin—latest drafts and sifting committee recommendations, 16 November 2018
  • Brexit Bulletin—examining the key announcements, documents and next steps for the draft Withdrawal Agreement
  • Quality and Safety of Organs Intended for Transplantation (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019
Article summary

This week's edition of Life Sciences highlights includes the Supreme Court judgement in Warner-Lambert v Generics (UK) which concerned sufficiency and infringement of second medical use 'Swiss-style' patent claims, an exploration of the impact of the legalisation of cannabis-based medicinal products and the latest Brexit bulletins.

