Legal News

Life Sciences weekly highlights—22 March 2018

Published on: 22 March 2018
Updated on: 04 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Life Sciences weekly highlights—22 March 2018
  • In this issue:
  • Brexit
  • Latest draft EU withdrawal agreement highlights agreed text including transitional arrangements
  • Early Brexit deal for science and research is a ‘win-win’
  • Patient safety must be prioritised in next Brexit negotiations
  • Manufacture, marketing and sale
  • Court of Justice rules on the determination of data exclusivity periods for medicinal products (Astellas Pharma v Helm AG and FIMEA)
  • Health Service Medicines (Price Control Penalties and Price Control Appeals Amendment) Regulations 2018
  • EudraVigilance contributing to optimising benefit-risk balance of medicines
    • More...

Article summary

This week’s edition of Life Sciences highlights includes an analysis of the Court of Justice’s decision in Astellas Pharma v Helm AG and FIMEA, updates on Brexit and the draft UK-EU Withdrawal Agreement as well as details of the European Medicine Agency’s annual report on EudraVigilance, the European database for adverse drug reaction reports. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

