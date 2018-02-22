Sign-in Help
Legal News

Life Sciences weekly highlights—22 February 2018

Published on: 22 February 2018
Updated on: 04 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Data protection and confidential information
  • Examining the research exemption under the Data Protection Bill
  • Brexit
  • Life science industry seeks further clarity on transition period
  • Manufacture, marketing and sale
  • Innovate UK to provide £10m in funding for development of new medicines
  • Intellectual Property
  • Views sought on proposed regulations to transpose Trade Secrets Directive
Article summary

This week’s edition of Life Sciences highlights includes analysis of the main data protection issues for scientific research following the implementation of the General Data Protection Regulation and the life sciences industry’s request for clarification of the transition period following Brexit. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

