- Life Sciences weekly highlights—22 August 2019
- In this issue:
- Manufacture, marketing and sale
- New sort of applicable economic operators regulation: the Market Surveillance Regulation and its impact on medical devices industry
- Third and fourth notified bodies have been designated under the Medical Devices Regulation
- Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency appoints interim CEO
- Brexit
- £25m Brexit contract for delivery of medicines and medical products
- Brexit Bulletin—Brexit Secretary signs commencement order for repeal of the European Communities Act 1972
- Brexit―the final countdown?
- Brexit and treaties—what will happen to the EU’s international agreements when the UK leaves the EU?
- Data protection
- Changes regarding data protection claims
- International
- Joint EU-US research shows over 90% alignment on new medicine applications
- More regional economies are aligning regulatory schemes for medical products
Article summary
This week's edition of Life Sciences weekly highlights includes analysis of the Market Surveillance Regulation and its impact on the medical devices industry, the latest announcement from the Department of Health and Social Care regarding a new service to deliver urgent medicines and medical products into UK as part of the Brexit preparations, updates on a study showing high degree of alignment in marketing application decisions between EU and US, the third and fourth designated notified bodies under the Medical Devices Regulation and the appointment of the new interim CEO of the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency.
