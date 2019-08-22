Life Sciences weekly highlights—22 August 2019

Article summary

This week's edition of Life Sciences weekly highlights includes analysis of the Market Surveillance Regulation and its impact on the medical devices industry, the latest announcement from the Department of Health and Social Care regarding a new service to deliver urgent medicines and medical products into UK as part of the Brexit preparations, updates on a study showing high degree of alignment in marketing application decisions between EU and US, the third and fourth designated notified bodies under the Medical Devices Regulation and the appointment of the new interim CEO of the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency. or to read the full analysis.