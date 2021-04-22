Sign-in Help
Life Sciences weekly highlights—22 April 2021

Published on: 22 April 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Data protection and confidential information
  • Comment—UK can learn what a hard Brexit looks like from EU officials’ data-adequacy spat
  • Comment—EU enforcement of Schrems II ruling sparks concerns of ‘de facto’ data localisation
  • EDPB’s opinion on the draft adequacy decision for the UK under the EU GDPR
  • Regulatory framework for medicinal products
  • NICE publishes 2021–2026 strategy
  • CHM concludes UK plasma is safe to use in medicines
  • Medical devices
Article summary

This week's edition of Life Sciences weekly highlights includes analysis of the current position under the EU GDPR on international data transfers from the UK (adequacy decision) and the impact of eliminating the US privacy shield on companies, as well as news of NICE’s five-year strategy report; European efforts to establish methods to evaluate high-risk devices through the CORE-MD project and general device guideline harmonisation; draft international standards for good clinical practice in clinical trials and the latest coronavirus (COVID-19) developments. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

