Life Sciences weekly highlights—22 April 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Life Sciences weekly highlights includes analysis of the current position under the EU GDPR on international data transfers from the UK (adequacy decision) and the impact of eliminating the US privacy shield on companies, as well as news of NICE’s five-year strategy report; European efforts to establish methods to evaluate high-risk devices through the CORE-MD project and general device guideline harmonisation; draft international standards for good clinical practice in clinical trials and the latest coronavirus (COVID-19) developments. or to read the full analysis.