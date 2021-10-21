- Life Sciences weekly highlights—21 October 2021
- In this issue:
- Medical devices
- European Commission proposal to delay application of In Vitro Diagnostics Regulation
- AI assurance
- European Notified Bodies Association expresses concerns for proposed AI regulation
- Disputes and regulatory enforcement
- Teva gets Bayer’s cancer drug patent invalidated in UK
- UK watchdog probing Thermo Fisher’s US$21bn PPD deal
- Research and development
More...
- European Commission publishes updated Q&As on Clinical Trials Regulation
- Brexit
- Converting Centrally Authorised Products to UK marketing authorisations—post-Brexit transition guidance from MHRA
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- EMA evaluates use of coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine in children aged 5–11
- European Commission adopts first report on Digital COVID Certificate Regulation
- IMI announces discovery of ‘highly potent’ antibody against coronavirus (COVID-19)
- New manufacturing sites and formulation of coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine approved
- Commercialisation
- ABPI highlights WTO conference as ‘critical opportunity’
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- Updated Practice Notes
- Updated Precedent
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Useful information
Less...
Article summary
This week's edition of Life Sciences weekly highlights includes analysis of the Commission’s proposal to delay application of the In Vitro Diagnostic Medical Devices Regulation, analysis of proposed methods to potentially certify AI systems in anticipation of the AI ‘assurance roadmap’ by the Centre for Data Ethics and Innovation (CDEI) and a detailed analysis by the European Notified Bodies Association (TEAM-NB) of the draft AI Act expressing concern and recommendations to amend specific provisions that overlap with existing medical device regulations. Also included is news of Bayer’s invalidated cancer treatment patent in favour of a Teva generic, the Commision’s updates to Clinical Trials Regulation guidance and the latest coronavirus (COVID-19) developments, among other stories.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.