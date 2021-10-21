Life Sciences weekly highlights—21 October 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Life Sciences weekly highlights includes analysis of the Commission’s proposal to delay application of the In Vitro Diagnostic Medical Devices Regulation, analysis of proposed methods to potentially certify AI systems in anticipation of the AI ‘assurance roadmap’ by the Centre for Data Ethics and Innovation (CDEI) and a detailed analysis by the European Notified Bodies Association (TEAM-NB) of the draft AI Act expressing concern and recommendations to amend specific provisions that overlap with existing medical device regulations. Also included is news of Bayer’s invalidated cancer treatment patent in favour of a Teva generic, the Commision’s updates to Clinical Trials Regulation guidance and the latest coronavirus (COVID-19) developments, among other stories. or to read the full analysis.