Sign-in Help
Home / Life Sciences / Key developments and materials / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Life Sciences weekly highlights—21 November 2019

Life Sciences weekly highlights—21 November 2019
Published on: 21 November 2019
Updated on: 04 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Life Sciences weekly highlights—21 November 2019
  • In this issue:
  • Brexit
  • European Medicines Agency cement move to Amsterdam
  • Manufacture, marketing and sale
  • European Medicines Agency launches social media campaign on responsible antibiotic use
  • Further data collection for medicines subject to additional monitoring
  • Aide memoire on good distribution practice for pharmaceutical wholesalers
  • Data protection and confidential information
  • New ICO guidance on special category data
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Life Sciences weekly highlights includes updates on the European Medicines Agency’s relocation to Amsterdam, the European Commission’s report on human medicines subject to additional monitoring, the European Commission’s aide memoire on good distribution practice for pharmaceutical wholesalers and the latest initiatives to fight antimicrobial resistance. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Causation and intervening acts in criminal cases

Criminal offences are generally divided into two categories: •conduct crimes, and •result crimesA conduct crime is a crime where only the forbidden conduct needs to be proved. For example, an accused is guilty of dangerous driving if they drove a motor vehicle dangerously on a road or other public

LEXISNEXIS

The doctrine of res judicata

What is a res judicata?A res judicata is a decision given by a judge or tribunal with jurisdiction over the cause of action and the parties, which disposes, with finality, of a matter decided so that it cannot be re-litigated by those bound by the judgment, except on appeal.Final judgments by

LEXISNEXIS

Proprietary estoppel

This Practice Note considers proprietary estoppel from a generic standpoint.For industry specific guidance on proprietary estoppel, see Practice Notes:•Estoppel and property law•Mortgages by estoppelProprietary estoppel—what is it?Unlike the other forms of estoppel (see Practice Note: Estoppel—what,

LEXISNEXIS

Community order requirements

Community order requirementsCommunity order requirements are set out in the Criminal Justice Act 2003 (CJA 2003), as amended by the Legal Aid, Sentencing and Punishment of Offenders Act 2012 (LASPO 2012) and the Offender Rehabilitation Act 2014 (ORA 2014). Criminal Justice Act 2003, s 152(2)

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More