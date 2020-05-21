- Life Sciences weekly highlights—21 May 2020
- In this issue:
- Brexit
- Commission publishes notice on Brexit and clinical trials for stakeholders
- Brexit Bulletin—New UK Global Tariff to replace EU Common External Tariff after Brexit transition
- Brexit Bulletin—UK publishes proposed draft legal texts for the future UK-EU relationship
- Manufacture, marketing and sale
- Safety reporting in medical devices clinical investigations guidance released
- EMA publishes manual on registration in the EudraVigilance system
- Implementation of manufacturer incident report Q&A published
- Revised pre-authorisation procedure for users of centralised procedure issued
- European Medicines Agency updates post-authorisation procedural advice
- Amending Implementing Regulation on renewal of designations and the surveillance and monitoring of Notified Bodies published in Official Journal
- Organ Donation (Deemed Consent) Act 2019 (Commencement No 3) Regulations 2020
- Post-market
- European Medicines Agency issues checklist for parallel distribution products
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Interoperability guidelines for contact tracing apps issued amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- National Cyber Security Centre looks at feedback for coronavirus (COVID-19) app
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—JCHR pass Contact Tracing App Bill to Leader of the House
- EFPIA welcomes use of aggregate data to help manage coronavirus (COVID-19) risks
- European Commission announces extra €56m budget for crisis response development
- European Commission funds essential coronavirus (COVID-19) research with €122m
- Government announces £40m funding to boost innovation amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Government unveils long-term study on the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Over £100m invested in manufacturing of coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine
- UK coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine programme receives £84m in funding
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Global medicinal regulators liaise on policy approaches
- EU Executive Steering Group issues further update on supply of medicines in ICUs
- Updated Practice Notes
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Useful information
Article summary
This week's edition of Life Sciences weekly highlights includes key developments in Brexit negotiations and the latest coronavirus (COVID-19) developments, focusing on the UK contact tracing app and several funding initiatives. Also included are several updated guidance and information documents relating to the authorisation and manufacture of medicinal products and medical devices.
