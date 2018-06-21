Sign-in Help
Home / Life Sciences / Key developments and materials / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Life Sciences weekly highlights—21 June 2018

Life Sciences weekly highlights—21 June 2018
Published on: 21 June 2018
Updated on: 04 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Life Sciences weekly highlights—21 June 2018
  • In this issue:
  • Manufacture, marketing and sale
  • European Medicines Agency launches new orphan designation process
  • Updated guidance on wholesale dealer licences and broker registrations
  • Updated guidance on medical device standalone software, including apps
  • Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency to move to Canary Wharf
  • Views sought on two draft orders to amend pharmacy dispensing error legislation
  • Brexit
  • Updates made to guidance for pharmaceutical companies on preparing for Brexit
    • More...

Article summary

This week’s edition of Life Sciences highlights includes details of the new orphan designation process and the updated Brexit guidance for pharmaceutical companies issued by the European Commission and the European Medicines Agency. It also provides updates on the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) guidance on wholesale dealer licences and broker registrations and the MHRA guidance on medical device standalone software, including apps. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Common financial covenants

This Practice Note explains certain common financial covenants used in commercial finance transactions including:•minimum net worth test•gearing ratio•leverage ratio (or debt to equity ratio)•current ratio (or acid test ratio)•cashflow ratio•interest cover ratio, and•loan to value ratioIt explains:

LEXISNEXIS

Notaries and notarisation—notarisation

The principles of the notarial act are that it is:•an act of the notary and not of the parties named in the document•a record of a fact, event or transaction•in the form of a document, notwithstanding the form of the underlying document, fact, event or transactionThe purpose of the notarial act is

LEXISNEXIS

Letter to client on disclosure obligations under CPR 31

This Precedent letter covers disclosure obligations under CPR 31. It does not apply to proceedings subject to the disclosure pilot scheme under CPR PD 51U. For guidance on the disclosure pilot scheme, see Practice Note: Business and Property Courts—the disclosure pilot scheme. For a client letter on

LEXISNEXIS

What is diversity and inclusion (D&I)—law firms

This Practice Note provides a high-level introduction to diversity and inclusion (D&I) and key reasons why it is important to law firms. Specific aspects of D&I are covered in more detail in Practice Notes:•The growing focus on diversity and inclusion (D&I) in law firms•Unconscious bias—law

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More