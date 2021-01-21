Sign-in Help
Legal News

Life Sciences weekly highlights—21 January 2021

Published on: 21 January 2021
Updated on: 21 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Data protection and confidential information
  • New EU approach to data governance under the proposed Data Governance Act
  • ENISA publishes report on cloud use and security within healthcare sector
  • DHSC updates data protection sections of its good practice guidance
  • Manufacture, marketing and sale
  • PMCPA announces approval of 2021 APBI Code by members
  • EFPIA publishes response to consultation on revised medicines legislation
  • EMA launches consultation on parallel application for EU-M4all
Article summary

This week’s edition of Life Sciences weekly highlights includes the latest coronavirus (COVID-19) developments and analysis of the proposed new EU approach to data governance, as well as, news of the European pharmaceutical industry’s response to the European Commission’s consultation on revising orphan drug and paediatric medicinal product regulations, the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence’s (NICE) managed access arrangement with Kite that will enable NHS patients to access an expensive CAR-T therapy and the approval of a new 2021 Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry (ABPI) Code of Practice that becomes effective 1 July 2021. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

