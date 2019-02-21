Life Sciences weekly highlights—21 February 2019

Article summary

This week’s edition of Life Sciences highlights includes the latest Brexit developments including guidance concerning the quality and safety of human organs, tissues and cells in the event of a no deal Brexit, analysis of the Court of Justice’s decision in Staat der Nederlanden v Warner-Lambert which concerned the ‘carve-out’ of patented indications and dosage forms from SmPCs, and news of the joint report published by the HMA and EMA looking at the acceptability of evidence offered through using ‘big data’ and understanding how it can support the evaluation and supervision of medicines by regulators. or to read the full analysis.