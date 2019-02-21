- Life Sciences weekly highlights—21 February 2019
- In this issue:
- Brexit
- Guidance on quality and safety of human organs, tissues and cells if the UK leaves the EU without a deal—no deal Brexit guidance
- UK trade and investment deals with the rest of the world
- Brexit—examining the impact on international treaties and trade relationships
- Brexit found not to frustrate lease of European Medicines Agency’s headquarters (Canary Wharf v European Medicines Agency)
- The Intellectual Property (Exhaustion of Rights) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019
- Brexit SI Bulletin—latest drafts and sifting committee recommendations, 15 February 2019
- Brexit SI Bulletin—drafts laid for sifting on 14 February 2019
More...
- IP and supplementary protection certificates
- Court of Justice holds that ‘carve-out’ of patented indications and dosage forms from an SmPC limits scope of the MA (Staat der Nederlanden v Warner-Lambert)
- Data protection
- Heads of Medicines agency report assesses the role of big data in medical evidence
- New code of conduct for NHS use of AI
- New NHSX unit will utilise new technology for increased benefit of patients and clinicians
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- Updated Practice Notes
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Useful information
Less...
Article summary
This week’s edition of Life Sciences highlights includes the latest Brexit developments including guidance concerning the quality and safety of human organs, tissues and cells in the event of a no deal Brexit, analysis of the Court of Justice’s decision in Staat der Nederlanden v Warner-Lambert which concerned the ‘carve-out’ of patented indications and dosage forms from SmPCs, and news of the joint report published by the HMA and EMA looking at the acceptability of evidence offered through using ‘big data’ and understanding how it can support the evaluation and supervision of medicines by regulators.
