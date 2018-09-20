Sign-in Help
Home / Life Sciences / Key developments and materials / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Life Sciences weekly highlights—20 September 2018

Life Sciences weekly highlights—20 September 2018
Published on: 20 September 2018
Updated on: 04 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Life Sciences weekly highlights—20 September 2018
  • In this issue:
  • Intellectual property
  • Patents Court revokes Gilead’s combination SPC (Teva v Gilead)
  • Research and development
  • Consultation on updating the guidelines on neonatal medicinal products
  • Poor compliance rates in clinical trial reporting
  • UK-Texas partnership agreed to drive life sciences innovation
  • NHS England’s Research Needs Assessment 2018 published
  • Innovate UK funds project for AI drug discovery platform
    • More...

Article summary

This week’s edition of Life Sciences highlights includes details of the Patents Court decision to revoke Gilead’s combination SPC, the EMA’s consultation on neonatal medicinal products and selected Brexit updates. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Nuisance and the rule in Rylands v Fletcher—common law liability for pollution

Private nuisancePrivate nuisance is an unlawful interference with a person's use or enjoyment of land or some right over or in connection with it. Interference must be unreasonable, and may be caused, eg by water, smoke, smell, fumes, gas, noise, heat or vibrations. Where the defendant has not

LEXISNEXIS

False imprisonment

LiabilityFalse imprisonment consists of the complete deprivation of liberty without a lawful basis. Claims will in practice be made against a public body that exercises detention powers, usually a local police force, the Secretary of State for the Home Department or the Secretary of State for

LEXISNEXIS

CE-File—electronic filing and case management in the Rolls Building and other courts

This Practice Note looks at CE-File electronic working in the courts under CPR PD 51O, in the context of case management. It provides guidance on how to file a document electronically, deal with rejected electronic filings, issue a claim electronically, file electronic bundles (eBundles) for case

LEXISNEXIS

Acting in concert

Produced with input from Rebecca Cousin of Slaughter and May on market practice.This Practice Note summarises the rules and guidance in relation to parties who are, or may be presumed to be, acting in concert for the purposes of The City Code on Takeovers and Mergers (the Code). In particular the

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More