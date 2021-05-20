menu-search
Legal News

Life Sciences weekly highlights—20 May 2021

Published on: 20 May 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Disputes and regulatory enforcement
  • EU Medical Device Regulation may spur litigation uptick
  • Manufacture, marketing and sale
  • European Commission announces UDI helpdesk has gone live
  • MedTech Europe contributes to HERA consultation by European Commission
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • MEPs cannot reach consensus on waiving coronavirus (COVID-19) IP protections
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)—MDCG issues notice to manufactures on genetic variants
Article summary

This week's edition of Life Sciences weekly highlights includes analysis of the possible impact of the new EU medical devices regime on EU and US product liability cases, confirmation from the European Commission that its new Unique Device Identification (UDI) System helpdesk has gone live and the latest developments on the discussion on IP rights waiver for coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

