Life Sciences weekly highlights—20 June 2019

Published on: 20 June 2019
Updated on: 04 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Brexit
  • Brexit SI Bulletin—drafts laid for sifting on 18 June 2019
  • EMA’s Management Board provides updates on its operations post-Brexit
  • Dispute and regulatory enforcement
  • CMA investigation—Additional time needed for investigation into suspected anti-competitive agreements and conduct in the pharmaceutical sector
  • CMA investigation—Statement of objections issued to pharmaceutical companies for alleged agreement to not compete in supply of antidepressant nortriptyline
  • Intellectual property
  • Patents Court holds patent for ‘non-invasive detection of fetal genetic traits’ valid and infringed (Illumina v TDL Genetics)
This week’s edition of Life Sciences highlights includes news that the draft Brexit SI covering amendments to human medicines and medical devices legislation has been laid for sifting, updates from the EMA’s latest Management Board meeting regarding operations post-Brexit, reports on the latest CMA investigations into suspected anti-competitive agreements and conduct in the pharmaceutical sector, and news from the Council of the EU meeting that some delegations raised concerns about the readiness to implement the new medical devices regulations by the proposed date of May 2020. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

