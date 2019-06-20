Life Sciences weekly highlights—20 June 2019

Article summary

This week’s edition of Life Sciences highlights includes news that the draft Brexit SI covering amendments to human medicines and medical devices legislation has been laid for sifting, updates from the EMA’s latest Management Board meeting regarding operations post-Brexit, reports on the latest CMA investigations into suspected anti-competitive agreements and conduct in the pharmaceutical sector, and news from the Council of the EU meeting that some delegations raised concerns about the readiness to implement the new medical devices regulations by the proposed date of May 2020. or to read the full analysis.