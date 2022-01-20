Life Sciences weekly highlights—20 January 2022

Article summary

This week's edition of Life Sciences weekly highlights includes news that the MHRA has launched a consultation on proposals to update the current UK legislation that governs clinical trials, the European Commission’s implementing decision recognising five further harmonised standards for in vitro diagnostics, details of the Court of Appeal’s judgment in Illumina v Latvia MGI Tech where it was held that four DNA sequencing patents owned by Illumina were valid and infringed by MGI, the AG’s opinion in relation to various proceedings concerning parallel imports, repackaging and safety features of medicines, and the latest coronavirus (COVID-19) announcements. or to read the full analysis.