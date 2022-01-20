- Life Sciences weekly highlights—20 January 2022
- In this issue:
- Research and development
- MHRA seeks views on proposals to reform UK clinical trials legislation
- DG for Health and Food Safety outlines ACT EU proposals
- Manufacture, marketing and sale
- Commission publishes decision on harmonised standards for in vitro diagnostics
- Commission seeks views on allowing lead exemption for medical devices
- Briefing published on regulation of e-cigarettes
- Intellectual property
- Court of Appeal agrees that DNA sequencing patents are inventive, not obvious (Illumina v Latvia MGI Tech)
- Advocate General’s opinion on parallel imports, repackaging and division of markets (Impexeco v Novartis Case C-253/20)
- Advocate General’s opinion on parallel imports, repackaging and safety features of medicines (Novartis Case C-147/20, Bayer Case C-204/20 and Merck Sharp & Dohme Case C-224/20)
- Data protection and confidential information
- EFPIA publishes statement on GDPR Code of Conduct in health research space
- UK GDPR—proposed reform concerning AI likely to be watered down, official says
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- EU publishes note to foreign manufacturers of coronavirus (COVID-19) tests
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- Updated Practice Note
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Useful information
Article summary
This week's edition of Life Sciences weekly highlights includes news that the MHRA has launched a consultation on proposals to update the current UK legislation that governs clinical trials, the European Commission’s implementing decision recognising five further harmonised standards for in vitro diagnostics, details of the Court of Appeal’s judgment in Illumina v Latvia MGI Tech where it was held that four DNA sequencing patents owned by Illumina were valid and infringed by MGI, the AG’s opinion in relation to various proceedings concerning parallel imports, repackaging and safety features of medicines, and the latest coronavirus (COVID-19) announcements.
