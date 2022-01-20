LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

Life Sciences weekly highlights—20 January 2022

Published on: 20 January 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Research and development
  • MHRA seeks views on proposals to reform UK clinical trials legislation
  • DG for Health and Food Safety outlines ACT EU proposals
  • Manufacture, marketing and sale
  • Commission publishes decision on harmonised standards for in vitro diagnostics
  • Commission seeks views on allowing lead exemption for medical devices
  • Briefing published on regulation of e-cigarettes
  • Intellectual property
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Life Sciences weekly highlights includes news that the MHRA has launched a consultation on proposals to update the current UK legislation that governs clinical trials, the European Commission’s implementing decision recognising five further harmonised standards for in vitro diagnostics, details of the Court of Appeal’s judgment in Illumina v Latvia MGI Tech where it was held that four DNA sequencing patents owned by Illumina were valid and infringed by MGI, the AG’s opinion in relation to various proceedings concerning parallel imports, repackaging and safety features of medicines, and the latest coronavirus (COVID-19) announcements. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

