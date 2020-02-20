Life Sciences weekly highlights—20 February 2020

Article summary

This week's edition of Life Sciences weekly highlights includes news that the MHRA guidance on medicines licensing has been updated to reflect the changes to the UK and MHRA roles during the UK-EU transition period, updates on the Medicines and Medical Devices Bill, the launch of an MHRA media awareness week to promote reporting of side effects in multiple medicines use and the increased flexibility in national marketing authorisation applications following the speedy approval of a flu vaccine for the over-65 age group. or to read the full analysis.