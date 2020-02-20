- Life Sciences weekly highlights—20 February 2020
- In this issue:
- Brexit
- UK to no longer act as a Reference Member State
- Manufacture, marketing and sale
- Bill to enable hospitals to develop personalised treatment
- Multiple medicines users encouraged to report side effects
- Quick approval of flu vaccine demonstrates flexibility of national applications
- COVID-19 poses limited immediate risk to EU production and supply of medicines
- The US product liability issues spreading to the EU
- Disputes and regulatory enforcement
- Direct healthcare professional communications to be published at EU level
- Public given access to reports on suspected side effects of veterinary medicines
- Research and development
- Several European actions taken against antimicrobial resistance in the last half year
Article summary
This week's edition of Life Sciences weekly highlights includes news that the MHRA guidance on medicines licensing has been updated to reflect the changes to the UK and MHRA roles during the UK-EU transition period, updates on the Medicines and Medical Devices Bill, the launch of an MHRA media awareness week to promote reporting of side effects in multiple medicines use and the increased flexibility in national marketing authorisation applications following the speedy approval of a flu vaccine for the over-65 age group.
