Life Sciences weekly highlights—20 December 2018

Published on: 20 December 2018
Updated on: 04 January 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Intellectual property
  • AG opines on SPCs for new formulations of known medicinal products (Abraxis Bioscience v Comptroller General of Patents)
  • Brexit
  • Guidance on UK data protection law under no-deal Brexit published
  • Brexit Bulletin—UK and EU publish new and updated guidance on Brexit contingency planning
  • Government launches tool to help businesses prepare for Brexit
  • Committee to explore government preparedness for no-deal Brexit
  • Research and development
Article summary

This week’s edition of Life Sciences highlights includes the AG’s opinion on SPCs for new formulations of known medicinal products, commentary on the recently published NICE evidence standards framework for digital health technologies, and the latest Brexit updates. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

