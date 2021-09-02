Life Sciences weekly highlights—2 September 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Life Sciences weekly highlights includes analysis of the Court of Appeal judgment on plausibility and undue burden in the pharmaceutical patent case FibroGen Inc v Akebia, an announcement that the deadline for replacing the CE mark with the UK Conformity Assessment (UKCA) marking has been extended to 1 January 2023, and analysis of the draft UK standard contractual clauses (SCCs) for international transfers under the United Kingdom General Data Protection Regulation. or to read the full analysis.