Life Sciences weekly highlights—2 September 2021

Published on: 02 September 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Life Sciences weekly highlights—2 September 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Intellectual property
  • Plausibility and undue burden—a new look at insufficiency after FibroGen v Akebia
  • Manufacture, marketing and sale
  • Product safety regulation—additional time to apply new marking
  • Commission publishes report on procedures regarding medicinal products for human use
  • Data protection and confidential information
  • The draft UK SCCs for international transfers
  • Daily and weekly news alerts
Article summary

This week's edition of Life Sciences weekly highlights includes analysis of the Court of Appeal judgment on plausibility and undue burden in the pharmaceutical patent case FibroGen Inc v Akebia, an announcement that the deadline for replacing the CE mark with the UK Conformity Assessment (UKCA) marking has been extended to 1 January 2023, and analysis of the draft UK standard contractual clauses (SCCs) for international transfers under the United Kingdom General Data Protection Regulation. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

