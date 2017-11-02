Sign-in Help
Life Sciences weekly highlights—2 November 2017

Published on: 02 November 2017
Updated on: 04 January 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Research and development
  • European Commission to invest €30bn in research and innovation
  • Intellectual property
  • Patents Court finds Copaxone dosage regimen patent invalid (Generics/Mylan v Yeda)
  • Court of Appeal overturns findings on obviousness (Actavis v ICOS)
  • Manufacture, marketing and sale
  • EU-FDA mutual recognition of inspections of medicines manufacturers to begin
  • EU legislation helped advance children’s medicines, says European Commission
Article summary

This week’s edition of Life Sciences weekly highlights includes the Patents Court’s decision in Generics/Mylan v Yeda, the Court of Appeal’s judgment in Actavis v ICOS, the European Commission’s report on the progress made in children's medicines since the Paediatric Regulation came into force and the beginning of EU-FDA’s mutual recognition of inspections of medicines manufacturers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

