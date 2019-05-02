Sign-in Help
Home / Life Sciences / Key developments and materials / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Life Sciences weekly highlights—2 May 2019

Life Sciences weekly highlights—2 May 2019
Published on: 02 May 2019
Updated on: 04 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Life Sciences weekly highlights—2 May 2019
  • In this issue:
  • Manufacture, marketing and sale
  • Healthcare business plan aims for stability during an uncertain year
  • Research and development
  • Government sets out current work into health applications of wearable technologies
  • Brexit
  • EMA updates Brexit Q&As on medicine shortages to reflect further Brexit extension
  • Disputes and regulatory enforcement
  • Private action—High Court ruling on binding nature of findings of fact in General Court’s Servier judgment
    • More...

Article summary

This week’s edition of Life Sciences highlights includes the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency’s business plan for the year ahead, UN’s call to action to prevent an antimicrobial resistance crisis, updated EMA guidance in light of the extension of Brexit, and the inclusion of Bulgaria and Cyprus to the EU-US mutual recognition agreement on good manufacturing practice. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

The doctrine of res judicata

What is a res judicata?A res judicata is a decision given by a judge or tribunal with jurisdiction over the cause of action and the parties, which disposes, with finality, of a matter decided so that it cannot be re-litigated by those bound by the judgment, except on appeal.Final judgments by

LEXISNEXIS

Strike out—no reasonable grounds for bringing or defending the claim (CPR 3.4(2)(a))

Coronavirus (COVID-19): The guidance detailing normal practice set out in this Practice Note may be affected by measures concerning process and procedure in the civil courts that have been introduced as a result of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. For guidance, see Practice Note: Coronavirus

LEXISNEXIS

Wounding or causing grievous bodily harm with intent

The offence of causing grievous bodily harm with intentWounding or causing grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent is triable only in the Crown Court on indictment. Elements of the offence Under the Offences against the Person Act 1861 (OATPA 1861), the prosecution must prove the defendant unlawfully

LEXISNEXIS

Double insurance and contribution

Overlapping insurance policesThere are various reasons why an insured may end up with overlapping insurance cover, whether deliberately or otherwise.Examples include the situation where the insured takes the benefit of other insurance arranged by another party or where, in the commercial world, risk

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More