- Life Sciences weekly highlights—2 May 2019
- In this issue:
- Manufacture, marketing and sale
- Healthcare business plan aims for stability during an uncertain year
- Research and development
- Government sets out current work into health applications of wearable technologies
- Brexit
- EMA updates Brexit Q&As on medicine shortages to reflect further Brexit extension
- Disputes and regulatory enforcement
- Private action—High Court ruling on binding nature of findings of fact in General Court’s Servier judgment
More...
- International
- UN demands immediate co-ordinated action against antimicrobial resistance
- Bulgaria and Cyprus to join EU-US mutual recognition agreement
- Data protection
- New EDPB guidelines on online services and ‘performance of a contract’ basis for processing
- Industry insights
- UK life sciences industry generates turnover of £73.8bn per year
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- New Brexit toolkit
- Updated Practice Note
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Useful information
Less...
Article summary
This week’s edition of Life Sciences highlights includes the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency’s business plan for the year ahead, UN’s call to action to prevent an antimicrobial resistance crisis, updated EMA guidance in light of the extension of Brexit, and the inclusion of Bulgaria and Cyprus to the EU-US mutual recognition agreement on good manufacturing practice.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.