- Life Sciences weekly highlights—2 July 2020
- In this issue:
- Disputes and regulatory enforcement
- Supreme Court—patents for antibodies from mice insufficiently disclosed (Regeneron v Kymab)
- Court of Appeal upholds refusal of interim injunction (Neurim v Mylan)
- CMA publishes infringement decision in Nortriptyline investigation
- Medical devices merger meets test for reference to a phase 2 investigation
- Advertising of medicines
- The Schmerzgel redemption
- PMCPA publicly reprimand Otsuka and others for breaching of ABPI Code
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- A vision of the future after coronavirus (COVID-19)
- EMA updates guidance on coronavirus (COVID-19) implications for clinical trials
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—government announces support packages to protect UK research jobs
- European Commission launches coronavirus (COVID-19) test database
- First coronavirus (COVID-19) treatment recommended for approval by EMA
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Suspension lifted on hydroxychloroquine clinical trial
- Regulators warn pharmacies against extortionate pricing amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Global programme on equitable access to vaccines launched
- International regulators meet to discuss coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine development
- Intellectual property
- EPO provides patent information to researchers in battle against coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Notice to stakeholders on Community plant variety rights post-IP completion day
- Brexit
- Brexit Bulletin—key updates, research tips and resources (June 2020)
This week’s edition of Life Sciences weekly highlights includes analysis of significant Supreme Court (Regeneron v Kymab), Court of Appeal (Neurim v Mylan) and European Court of Justice (ratiopharm v Novartis) judgments in addition to the latest coronavirus (COVID-19) and Brexit developments, which include insights and crystal ball gazing by practitioners at Sidley Austin LLP on the impact of coronavirus and future of the sector. Also included, are the progress of CMA investigations and updated guidance released by the EMA on the conduct of clinical trial management in light of the pandemic, among many other stories.
