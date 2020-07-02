Sign-in Help
Legal News

Life Sciences weekly highlights—2 July 2020

Published on: 02 July 2020
Updated on: 04 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Disputes and regulatory enforcement
  • Supreme Court—patents for antibodies from mice insufficiently disclosed (Regeneron v Kymab)
  • Court of Appeal upholds refusal of interim injunction (Neurim v Mylan)
  • CMA publishes infringement decision in Nortriptyline investigation
  • Medical devices merger meets test for reference to a phase 2​ investigation
  • Advertising of medicines
  • The Schmerzgel redemption
  • PMCPA publicly reprimand Otsuka and others for breaching of ABPI Code
    • More...

Article summary

This week’s edition of Life Sciences weekly highlights includes analysis of significant Supreme Court (Regeneron v Kymab), Court of Appeal (Neurim v Mylan) and European Court of Justice (ratiopharm v Novartis) judgments in addition to the latest coronavirus (COVID-19) and Brexit developments, which include insights and crystal ball gazing by practitioners at Sidley Austin LLP on the impact of coronavirus and future of the sector. Also included, are the progress of CMA investigations and updated guidance released by the EMA on the conduct of clinical trial management in light of the pandemic, among many other stories. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

