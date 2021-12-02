LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

Life Sciences weekly highlights—2 December 2021

Published on: 02 December 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Disputes and regulatory enforcement
  • Court of Justice strikes down another national law in support of free movement of medicines (Delfarma Case C-488/20)
  • Research and development
  • EMA announces vision for use of real-world evidence in EU medicines regulation
  • UKRI guarantees funding for successful Horizon Europe grant applicants
  • IMI issues statement welcoming creation of IHI
  • EU Health Commissioner and Turkish Minister of Health discuss public health
  • Manufacture, marketing and sale
Article summary

This week's edition of Life Sciences weekly highlights includes analysis of the Delfarma ruling on the parallel import of generic medicines, news of how the EMA intends to use real-world evidence (RWE) in regulatory decision making for medicines within Europe by 2025, that the new rules in relation to EUDAMED under Regulation (EU) 2017/745, the Medical Devices Regulation (MDR) have been published in the Official Journal, UKRI guaranteeing to match grant funding for successful Horizon Europe applicants, analysis of the Pfizer and Medicines Patent Pool’s (MPP) voluntary licence agreement for Pfizer’s antiviral treatment for coronavirus (COVID-19), and the latest coronavirus developments among other stories. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

