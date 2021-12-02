Life Sciences weekly highlights—2 December 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Life Sciences weekly highlights includes analysis of the Delfarma ruling on the parallel import of generic medicines, news of how the EMA intends to use real-world evidence (RWE) in regulatory decision making for medicines within Europe by 2025, that the new rules in relation to EUDAMED under Regulation (EU) 2017/745, the Medical Devices Regulation (MDR) have been published in the Official Journal, UKRI guaranteeing to match grant funding for successful Horizon Europe applicants, analysis of the Pfizer and Medicines Patent Pool’s (MPP) voluntary licence agreement for Pfizer’s antiviral treatment for coronavirus (COVID-19), and the latest coronavirus developments among other stories. or to read the full analysis.