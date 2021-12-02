- Life Sciences weekly highlights—2 December 2021
- In this issue:
- Disputes and regulatory enforcement
- Court of Justice strikes down another national law in support of free movement of medicines (Delfarma Case C-488/20)
- Research and development
- EMA announces vision for use of real-world evidence in EU medicines regulation
- UKRI guarantees funding for successful Horizon Europe grant applicants
- IMI issues statement welcoming creation of IHI
- EU Health Commissioner and Turkish Minister of Health discuss public health
- Manufacture, marketing and sale
- Regulation laying down rules on EUDAMED published in the Official Journal
- Vintura publishes report on shortening marketing authorisation for oncological treatments
- Commission to explore enhanced biopharmaceutical production in Africa
- Provisional agreement reached on renewing ECDC mandate
- PAGB announces sustainability support via new global charter
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Voluntary licensing on the rise as Medicines Patent Pool signs second deal for coronavirus (COVID-19) treatment
- EMA recommends approval of Comirnaty coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine for children
- Report published on use of vaccination status certificate for coronavirus (COVID-19)
- EMA’s Executive Director reassures MEPs of preparedness to tackle coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Commission publishes coronavirus (COVID-19) medicines matchmaking event details
Article summary
This week's edition of Life Sciences weekly highlights includes analysis of the Delfarma ruling on the parallel import of generic medicines, news of how the EMA intends to use real-world evidence (RWE) in regulatory decision making for medicines within Europe by 2025, that the new rules in relation to EUDAMED under Regulation (EU) 2017/745, the Medical Devices Regulation (MDR) have been published in the Official Journal, UKRI guaranteeing to match grant funding for successful Horizon Europe applicants, analysis of the Pfizer and Medicines Patent Pool’s (MPP) voluntary licence agreement for Pfizer’s antiviral treatment for coronavirus (COVID-19), and the latest coronavirus developments among other stories.
