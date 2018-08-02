Sign-in Help
Home / Life Sciences / Key developments and materials / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Life Sciences weekly highlights—2 August 2018

Life Sciences weekly highlights—2 August 2018
Published on: 02 August 2018
Updated on: 04 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Life Sciences weekly highlights—2 August 2018
  • In this issue:
  • Brexit
  • EMA enters next phase of business continuity plan
  • Manufacture, marketing and sale
  • MedTech Europe expresses serious concerns on the implementation of the new medical devices framework
  • Guidance on using online portal for orphan drug designation applications
  • Specialist clinicians to legally prescribe cannabis-derived medicinal products
  • EMA updates guidance on genetically-modified cells in medicine
  • Research and development
    • More...

Article summary

This week’s edition of Life Sciences highlights includes commentary on the EMA’s next phase of its business continuity plan, MedTech Europe’s serious concerns regarding the implementation of the new medical devices framework, and news of the policy paper concerning the government’s work to protect the UK against significant biological risks. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Key elements of a standstill agreement

When restructuring is considered rather than formal insolvency proceedings (see Practice Note: Benefits of restructuring over formal proceedings) the company may want to ensure that relevant creditors quickly enter a standstill agreement to gain some breathing space to consider a restructuring

LEXISNEXIS

Quantum meruit (value of services) and quantum valebat (value of goods)

When is quantum meruit and quantum valebat relevant?Claims in quantum meruit (value of services) and quantum valebat (value of goods) arise in diverse situations ranging from where contractual terms are silent on issues of payment to where there is no contract at all (Serck v Drake & Scull).General

LEXISNEXIS

Title guarantee and covenants for title

On the disposition of a property (whether by way of conveyance, transfer or charge), the party making the disposition will normally provide a title guarantee which implies standard form covenants for title. A landlord may give a title guarantee when granting a lease, but this is rare in practice.

LEXISNEXIS

The Single Rulebook

Background to the Single RulebookHistorically, the European Commission (Commission) favours using Directives (rather than Regulations) to set out its legislation in respect of the financial services sector. However, Directives, allowing Member States greater flexibility in how they implement

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More