Legal News

Life Sciences weekly highlights—2 April 2020

Published on: 02 April 2020
Updated on: 04 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Life Sciences weekly highlights—2 April 2020
  • In this issue:
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Guidance on good laboratory practice facilities and coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Guidance published on medical devices clinical investigations during coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Guidance for rapidly manufactured CPAP system to be used during coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • MHRA sets out regulatory flexibilities resulting from coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Government seeks confirmation of clinical trial risk assessment in light of coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • European Medicines Agency moves from print to electronic certificates for medicines
  • Coronavirus (COVID–19)—Commission issues Q&As to help increase production of safe medical supplies
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Life Sciences weekly highlights includes the latest coronavirus (COVID-19) developments, including announcements and guidance from the MHRA, the EMA and the European Commission, analysis of what the US FDA has done in response to the coronavirus outbreak, and news that the EMA has published new guidelines on non-clinical safety testing in support of development of paediatric pharmaceuticals. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

