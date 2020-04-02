- Life Sciences weekly highlights—2 April 2020
- In this issue:
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Guidance on good laboratory practice facilities and coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Guidance published on medical devices clinical investigations during coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Guidance for rapidly manufactured CPAP system to be used during coronavirus (COVID-19)
- MHRA sets out regulatory flexibilities resulting from coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Government seeks confirmation of clinical trial risk assessment in light of coronavirus (COVID-19)
- European Medicines Agency moves from print to electronic certificates for medicines
- Coronavirus (COVID–19)—Commission issues Q&As to help increase production of safe medical supplies
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—EU funds research projects in effort to fight pandemic
- European pharmaceutical association publishes commitments to tackling coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—What the US Food and Drug Administration has done so far
- Coronavirus (COVID-19) puts squeeze on UK to delay Brexit
- How coronavirus (COVID-19) could spur the government to seize patents
- Google’s DeepMind’s coronavirus (COVID-19) protein research shows cost of not using AI in emergencies
- Research and development
- Guideline released on nonclinical safety testing supporting paediatric pharmaceuticals
- EMA publishes its Regulatory Science Strategy of coming five years
- Innovative Medicines Initiative to help advance regulatory science
- Manufacture, marketing and sale
- Challenge to CCG policy over promotion of cheaper ‘off-label’ drug fails (Bayer plc v NHS Darlington CCG)
- Commission decisions to expedite conformity assessment for medical equipment
- Intellectual property
- EPO welcomes German government’s announcement that it will continue to support the UPC
- Brexit
- Brexit Bulletin—key updates, research tips and resources (March 2020)
This week's edition of Life Sciences weekly highlights includes the latest coronavirus (COVID-19) developments, including announcements and guidance from the MHRA, the EMA and the European Commission, analysis of what the US FDA has done in response to the coronavirus outbreak, and news that the EMA has published new guidelines on non-clinical safety testing in support of development of paediatric pharmaceuticals.
