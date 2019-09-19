- Life Sciences weekly highlights—19 September 2019
- In this issue:
- Brexit
- Updated MHRA no-deal guidance on medical devices—UK Responsible Person
- Disputes and regulatory enforcement
- Crucial development on the presumption of confidentiality in the access to document saga (PTC Therapeutics v EMA and MSD Animal Health Innovation, Intervet v EMA)
- Manufacture, marketing and sale
- Medicines agency continues to make progress with public quality standards
- The assessing science authority and proportionality in judicial review (R (on the application of Actegy Ltd) v Advertising Standards Authority)
- Enforcement action taken on online pharmacies supplying high-risk medicine
More...
- Research and development
- Enpr-EMA consults on draft framework to increase paediatric clinical trial preparedness
- Call to scale up European research and development by ‘at least €120bn’
- Medicines regulator begins research on medicine use during pregnancy
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- New Practice Note
- Updated Practice Note
- Trackers
- Useful information
Less...
Article summary
This week's edition of Life Sciences weekly highlights includes news of the updated MHRA no-deal Brexit guidance on medical devices, analysis of the Advocate General’s opinions in PTC Therapeutics v EMA and MSD Animal Health Innovation, Intervet v EMA on the presumption of confidentiality in access to document cases. It also includes commentary of the judgment in R (on the application of Actegy Ltd) v Advertising Standards Authority Ltd in which the court confirmed the ASA rightly did and should look beyond the manufacturer’s document submission of a CE report and/or the Notified Body’s assessment report when it determines whether the evidence substantiates advertised claim, updates on the MHRA strategy for pharmacopoeial public quality standards and the consultation launched by the European Network of Paediatric Research at the EMA on paediatric clinical trial preparedness.
