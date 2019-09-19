Sign-in Help
Life Sciences weekly highlights—19 September 2019

This week's edition of Life Sciences weekly highlights includes news of the updated MHRA no-deal Brexit guidance on medical devices, analysis of the Advocate General’s opinions in PTC Therapeutics v EMA and MSD Animal Health Innovation, Intervet v EMA on the presumption of confidentiality in access to document cases. It also includes commentary of the judgment in R (on the application of Actegy Ltd) v Advertising Standards Authority Ltd in which the court confirmed the ASA rightly did and should look beyond the manufacturer’s document submission of a CE report and/or the Notified Body’s assessment report when it determines whether the evidence substantiates advertised claim, updates on the MHRA strategy for pharmacopoeial public quality standards and the consultation launched by the European Network of Paediatric Research at the EMA on paediatric clinical trial preparedness. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

