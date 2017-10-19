Life Sciences weekly highlights—19 October 2017

This week’s edition of Life Sciences weekly highlights includes updates on the EMA’s Brexit continuity plan, the CMA investigation into the pharmaceutical sector and the European Commission’s consultation on the potential modification of the SPC and patent exemption framework in the EU.
