- Life Sciences weekly highlights—19 November 2020
- In this issue:
- Brexit
- Brexit Bulletin—DHSC updates medical suppliers on preparations
- Beyond Brexit—government reiterates ‘NHS is not on the table in any future trade deal’
- Medical devices
- Guidance published on classification rules for IVDs
- Research and development
- Healthcare associations announce new European Alliance for Value in Health
- FDA issues guidance on protecting human subject research participants’ privacy
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Guidance published on conducting medicinal clinical trials during coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—£12.2m funding boost for genomic surveillance
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—two megalabs to open in early 2021
- European Commission announces European Health Union amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- European Commission approves fifth potential coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine contract
- EMA announces rolling review of coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine, mRNA-1273
- EMA issues vaccine safety plan and risk management guidance amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Janssen set to conduct phase 3 clinical trials of UK vaccine for coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Committee encourages equitable access to medicines amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Manufacture, marketing and sale
- EMA launches consultation on guideline on evaluation of anticancer products
- EMA updates guidance relating to parallel distribution of medicines
- Emer Cooke, first female head of EMA, takes office
- Proposal for a regulation on reinforced role for EMA in crisis preparedness and management for medicinal products and medical devices published in Official Journal
- Medicines and Medical Devices Bill
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- Updated Practice Notes
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Useful information
This week's edition of Life Sciences weekly highlights includes the latest Brexit and coronavirus (COVID-19) developments including the publication of guidance by the MHRA for sponsors on conducting clinical trials, the launch of initiatives by the DHSC to support coronavirus research, significant advances in the development of a vaccine and the establishment of a European Health Union to strengthen the EU’s health security framework and improve crisis preparedness. Among other stories included this week is the release of much anticipated guidance by the MHRA clarifying the classification of IVDs under Regulation (EU) 2017/746 (IVDR), the launch of a new European Alliance for Value in Health to improve health systems and make them more patient-centric, meanwhile, as the EMA continues to issue and update guidance, a new Executive Director takes the helm of the agency and many other stories.
