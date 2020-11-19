Sign-in Help
Life Sciences weekly highlights—19 November 2020

Published on: 19 November 2020
Updated on: 04 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Brexit
  • Brexit Bulletin—DHSC updates medical suppliers on preparations
  • Beyond Brexit—government reiterates ‘NHS is not on the table in any future trade deal’
  • Medical devices
  • Guidance published on classification rules for IVDs
  • Research and development
  • Healthcare associations announce new European Alliance for Value in Health
  • FDA issues guidance on protecting human subject research participants’ privacy
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Life Sciences weekly highlights includes the latest Brexit and coronavirus (COVID-19) developments including the publication of guidance by the MHRA for sponsors on conducting clinical trials, the launch of initiatives by the DHSC to support coronavirus research, significant advances in the development of a vaccine and the establishment of a European Health Union to strengthen the EU’s health security framework and improve crisis preparedness. Among other stories included this week is the release of much anticipated guidance by the MHRA clarifying the classification of IVDs under Regulation (EU) 2017/746 (IVDR), the launch of a new European Alliance for Value in Health to improve health systems and make them more patient-centric, meanwhile, as the EMA continues to issue and update guidance, a new Executive Director takes the helm of the agency and many other stories. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

