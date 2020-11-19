Life Sciences weekly highlights—19 November 2020

Article summary

This week's edition of Life Sciences weekly highlights includes the latest Brexit and coronavirus (COVID-19) developments including the publication of guidance by the MHRA for sponsors on conducting clinical trials, the launch of initiatives by the DHSC to support coronavirus research, significant advances in the development of a vaccine and the establishment of a European Health Union to strengthen the EU’s health security framework and improve crisis preparedness. Among other stories included this week is the release of much anticipated guidance by the MHRA clarifying the classification of IVDs under Regulation (EU) 2017/746 (IVDR), the launch of a new European Alliance for Value in Health to improve health systems and make them more patient-centric, meanwhile, as the EMA continues to issue and update guidance, a new Executive Director takes the helm of the agency and many other stories. or to read the full analysis.