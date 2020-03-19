Life Sciences weekly highlights—19 March 2020

Article summary

This week's edition of Life Sciences weekly highlights includes numerous updates related to regulatory efforts to contain the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and responses from the pharmaceutical industry and various regulators. In addition, there are several important guidance documents and updates released by the EU’s Medical Device Co-ordination Group (MDCG) in relation to the incoming medical devices regulatory regime from 26 May 2020. Also included, the Patent Court’s dismissal of an appeal by Genentech upholding the expiry of its SPC prematurely due to an administrative error by Master Data Center among many other stories. or to read the full analysis.