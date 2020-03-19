- Life Sciences weekly highlights—19 March 2020
- In this issue:
- Research and development
- Free scientific advice provided to developers of medicines or vaccines against coronavirus (COVID-19)
- British pharmaceuticals industry responds to the coronavirus (COVID-19)
- US drug agency to use ‘emergency use authorisation’ pathway diagnostic testing
- Manufacture, marketing and sale
- Legacy devices—How the MDR alters the landscape
- Guidance released on what is considered a ‘significant change’ to legacy devices
- MDCG releases implementation/preparedness plan for the new medical devices regulation
More...
- EFPIA opens dialogue on supply of medicines during coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic
- FDA publishes guidance on drug applications with inadequate generic competition
- Danish self-driving disinfection robot deployed to fight coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Data protection and confidential information
- Data protection rules do not hinder measures taken in the fight against coronavirus (COVID-19)
- EU’s ‘data sovereignty’ plan doesn’t imply a hard border, EDPS chief says
- Disputes and regulatory enforcement
- Patents Court confirms that administrative error means Genentech’s ranibizumab SPC will lapse earlier than the maximum permitted period of duration (Master Data v Comptroller and Genentech v Comptroller)
- Judgment Alert: Evalve Inc v Edwards Lifesciences Ltd
- US declaration to protect companies from liability during coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak
- UK group data breach claims pose big financial risks
- Intellectual property
- EPO and EUIPO extend deadlines due to coronavirus (COVID-19) disruptions
- EPO published its 2019 patent statistics
- IPO released coronavirus (COVID-19) advice for IP rights applicants
- *New* Coronavirus (COVID-19) toolkit
- Access news, practical guidance and Q&As from across Practice Areas in one place
- LexTalk®Life Sciences: a Lexis®PSL community *New coronavirus forum*
- Collaborate and network with a community of expert lawyers
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- New Checklist
- Updated Practice Notes
- Updated Precedents
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Latest Q&As
- Useful information
Less...
Article summary
This week's edition of Life Sciences weekly highlights includes numerous updates related to regulatory efforts to contain the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and responses from the pharmaceutical industry and various regulators. In addition, there are several important guidance documents and updates released by the EU’s Medical Device Co-ordination Group (MDCG) in relation to the incoming medical devices regulatory regime from 26 May 2020. Also included, the Patent Court’s dismissal of an appeal by Genentech upholding the expiry of its SPC prematurely due to an administrative error by Master Data Center among many other stories.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.