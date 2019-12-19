- Life Sciences weekly highlights—19 December 2019
- Manufacture, marketing and sale
- European Medicines Agency updates its procedural advice on type II variations
- Eighth Notified Body designated under the Medical Devices Regulation
- Government announces fee for participants to voluntary medicines scheme
- Medical device regulator publishes guidance on sampling criteria and planning
- Disputes and regulatory enforcement
- UK merger: Acquisition of Spark Therapeutics, Inc by Roche Holdings, Inc cleared
- Intellectual property
- EU General Court holds stylised cannabis mark contrary to public policy (Santa Conte v EUIPO)
- Key developments and materials
- Queen’s Speech 2019
- Brexit Bulletin—what does the general election result mean for Brexit?
This week's edition of Life Sciences weekly highlights includes the State Opening of Parliament and Queen’s Speech to commence the new parliamentary year, the release of guidance from the Medical Device Co-ordination Group (MDCG) defining the requirements of sampling Class IIa and Class IIb devices under the Medical Devices Regulation (MDR), the European Medicines Agency (EMA) publishing guidance on the procedure for type II variations to marketing authorisations for medicinal products, the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) publishing the payment percentage of 5.9% due to members of the branded medicines voluntary scheme, the dutch DEKRA Certification B.V. became the eighth Notified Body designated under the MDR, the Competition and Markets Authority has approved Roche’s acquisition of Spark Therapeutics and the EU General Court rejected a cannabis trade mark as contrary to public policy. Also included is analysis of the general election result impact on Brexit.
