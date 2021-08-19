menu-search
Life Sciences weekly highlights—19 August 2021

Published on: 19 August 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
This week's edition of Life Sciences weekly highlights includes news of the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency’s (MHRA) new consultation on a proposed regulatory framework for point of care (POC) manufacturing, as well as MHRA’s approval of the Spikevax coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine for use in the 12–17 age group, and details of the International Coalition of Medicines Regulatory Authorities’ (ICMRA) recommendations on dealing with the challenges posed by artificial intelligence (AI) to global medicine regulation. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

