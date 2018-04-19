Sign-in Help
Legal News

Life Sciences weekly highlights—19 April 2018

Published on: 19 April 2018
  • In this issue:
  • Brexit
  • Brexit negotiations—Life Sciences and EU withdrawal
  • Intellectual property
  • Court of Appeal—patent for antibodies from mice sufficiently disclosed
  • Manufacture, marketing and sale
  • UCB and PharmaMar named for ABPI breaches
  • International collaboration boosts API manufacturing inspections
  • Research and development
Article summary

This week’s edition of Life Sciences highlights includes analysis of the relevance of the draft Withdrawal Agreement to the life sciences sector, analysis of the Court of Appeal finding in Regeneron v Kymab that Regeneron’s patent for antibodies from mice was sufficiently disclosed and information about UCB and PharmaMar’s alleged breaches of the ABPI code of practice for the pharmaceutical industry. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

