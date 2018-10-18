- Life Sciences weekly highlights—18 October 2018
- In this issue:
- Manufacture, marketing and sale
- European Commission to consult on EU framework on medicines for special populations
- European Commission publishes rolling plan and roadmap for implementation of the Medical Devices Regulation
- New section for Annex XVI manufacturers added to medical devices guidance
- Misuse of Drugs (Amendments) (Cannabis and Licence Fees) (England, Wales and Scotland) Regulations 2018
- Research and development
- Netherlands signs declaration on cross-border linking of genome health data
- Government publishes guidance on the advantages of investment in UK life sciences sector
- Government to award £32m to boost UK’s antimicrobial resistance capability
- Disputes and regulatory enforcement
- Thame Laboratories charged with breaches of pharmaceutical industry code
- Brexit
- Brexit bulletin—UK government publishes fourth tranche of technical notices on no deal Brexit
- International
- Four key takeaways as the US Department of Health and Human Services demands drug prices in TV advertisements
- Draft guidance on treatments for rare diseases published
- Guidance on the effect the revised common rule has on FDA-regulated clinical investigations published
- Data protection
- What is joint controllership under the GDPR?
Article summary
This week’s edition of Life Sciences highlights includes updates on the EU Commission’s roadmap of upcoming acts and actions for the implementation of the Medical Devices Regulation, new MHRA guidance for manufacturers of devices without an intended medical purpose, and updates to misuse of drugs legislation to allow cannabis-based products to be prescribed for medicinal use.
