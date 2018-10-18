Sign-in Help
Home / Life Sciences / Key developments and materials / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Life Sciences weekly highlights—18 October 2018

Published on: 18 October 2018
  • In this issue:
  • Manufacture, marketing and sale
  • European Commission to consult on EU framework on medicines for special populations
  • European Commission publishes rolling plan and roadmap for implementation of the Medical Devices Regulation
  • New section for Annex XVI manufacturers added to medical devices guidance
  • Misuse of Drugs (Amendments) (Cannabis and Licence Fees) (England, Wales and Scotland) Regulations 2018
  • Research and development
  • Netherlands signs declaration on cross-border linking of genome health data
  • Government publishes guidance on the advantages of investment in UK life sciences sector
    • More...

Article summary

This week’s edition of Life Sciences highlights includes updates on the EU Commission’s roadmap of upcoming acts and actions for the implementation of the Medical Devices Regulation, new MHRA guidance for manufacturers of devices without an intended medical purpose, and updates to misuse of drugs legislation to allow cannabis-based products to be prescribed for medicinal use. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

