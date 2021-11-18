- Life Sciences weekly highlights—18 November 2021
- In this issue:
- Research and development
- DHSC announces £375m funding for neurodegenerative diseases
- PRIMAVERA project launched to spotlight novel AMR treatments
- IMI introduces Screen4Care project to enhance rare disease diagnosis
- JRC and WHO reach Collaborative Research Agreement on behavioural insights
- Good practice guidelines on GMO-related aspects of trials studying human cells extended
- Manufacture, marketing and sale
- MedTech Europe report examines digital health apps and the deployment of DHTs
- MHRA publishes report into roll-out of adrenaline auto-injectors in public spaces
- Response published on pharmacy dispensing models and displaying medicine prices
- Mandate of ad hoc WG on pharmaceuticals in environment extended
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Evaluation of extending Spikevax COVID-19 vaccine to 6–11-year-olds begins
- CHMP recommends Ronapreve and Regkirona for treatment of coronavirus (COVID-19)
- EMA prepares recommendations on early use of molnupiravir amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Commission approves contract with Valneva for coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines
Article summary
This week's edition of Life Sciences weekly highlights includes news that DHSC is providing £375m funding for neurodegenerative disease research over the next five years, details of revised EU good practice guidelines on the assessment of GMO-related aspects in the context of clinical trials with human cells genetically modified, information on MedTech Europe’s report on the value of digital health apps, looking at digital health technologies (DHTs) and the ‘overarching barrier’ to their deployment, and the latest coronavirus (COVID-19) developments, including how the EMA has commenced evaluation of Spikevax to children aged 6–11.
