Legal News

Life Sciences weekly highlights—18 November 2021

Published on: 18 November 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
Article summary

This week's edition of Life Sciences weekly highlights includes news that DHSC is providing £375m funding for neurodegenerative disease research over the next five years, details of revised EU good practice guidelines on the assessment of GMO-related aspects in the context of clinical trials with human cells genetically modified, information on MedTech Europe’s report on the value of digital health apps, looking at digital health technologies (DHTs) and the ‘overarching barrier’ to their deployment, and the latest coronavirus (COVID-19) developments, including how the EMA has commenced evaluation of Spikevax to children aged 6–11. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

