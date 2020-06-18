Sign-in Help
Life Sciences weekly highlights—18 June 2020

Published on: 18 June 2020
  • Life Sciences weekly highlights—18 June 2020
  • In this issue:
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Dexamethasone approved for treatment of coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Imperial College London to begin human testing of coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine
  • EU coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine strategy presented by Commission
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Member States to share data from contact tracing apps
  • EDPB announces outcome of its 32nd plenary session
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)—FDA revokes emergency use authorisation
  • Manufacture, marketing and sale
This week's edition of Life Sciences weekly highlights includes the latest coronavirus (COVID-19) developments, updates on the joint European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations (EFPIA)-MedTech Europe document on the assessment of companion diagnostics under the In Vitro Diagnostic Medical Devices Regulation (IVDR), the European Commission’s public consultation on the Pharmaceutical Strategy for Europe and the new UK scheme to provide new antibiotics to fight antimicrobial resistance to NHS patients. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

