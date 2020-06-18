- Life Sciences weekly highlights—18 June 2020
- In this issue:
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Dexamethasone approved for treatment of coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Imperial College London to begin human testing of coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine
- EU coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine strategy presented by Commission
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Member States to share data from contact tracing apps
- EDPB announces outcome of its 32nd plenary session
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—FDA revokes emergency use authorisation
- Manufacture, marketing and sale
- European Commission launches open public consultation on Pharmaceutical Strategy
- European Medicines Agency annual report for 2019 published
- MDCG guidance on medical devices manufactured using animal tissue
- Uncertainties regarding the IVDR raised by EFPIA and MedTech Europe
- EU and Canada sign working arrangement on exchange of non-public information on medicinal and health products
- Research and development
- ‘World’s first’ scheme underway aiming to tackle antimicrobial resistance
- Intellectual property
- EPO to amend guidelines following user consultation
- LexTalk®Life Sciences: a Lexis®PSL community
- Collaborate and network with a community of expert lawyers
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- New Practice Notes
- Updated Practice Notes
- Updated Checklist
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Latest Q&As
- Useful information
Article summary
This week's edition of Life Sciences weekly highlights includes the latest coronavirus (COVID-19) developments, updates on the joint European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations (EFPIA)-MedTech Europe document on the assessment of companion diagnostics under the In Vitro Diagnostic Medical Devices Regulation (IVDR), the European Commission’s public consultation on the Pharmaceutical Strategy for Europe and the new UK scheme to provide new antibiotics to fight antimicrobial resistance to NHS patients.
