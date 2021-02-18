- Life Sciences weekly highlights—18 February 2021
- In this issue:
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Is AstraZeneca obliged to supply the EU with sufficient coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines?
- Committee highlights work to be done to coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine programme
- Government awards funding to phase 1 clinical trial platform amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- BEIS announces world’s first coronavirus (COVID-19) human challenge study
- Coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines: MEPs emphasise need for global collaboration
- European Commission announces plan to fight coronavirus (COVID-19) variants
- EMA developing vaccine guidance for new coronavirus (COVID-19) variants
More...
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—EMA begins rolling review of CVnCoV
- EMA has not received application to review Sputnik V vaccine for coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Brexit
- Medicines and Medical Devices Act 2021
- Pharmacovigilance—post-Brexit transition guidance from MHRA
- Research and development
- BEIS publishes its sixth Life Sciences Competitiveness Indicators report
- Committee calls on government to give UK ARPA a purpose
- IMI analyses ARDAT’s project work on gene and cell therapy
- Post-market
- Monitoring shortcomings by false medicines directive data repositories for shortages
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- Updated Practice Notes
- Updated Precedents
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Useful information
Less...
Article summary
This week's edition of Life Sciences weekly highlights includes analysis of whether the EU-AstraZeneca agreement imposes an obligation on AstraZeneca to supply the EU with sufficient coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines, news that the MHRA has published new post-Brexit transition guidance on pharmacovigilance, and the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy’s sixth Life Sciences Competitiveness Indicators report, which compares the UK’s performance in the Life Sciences sector internationally.
