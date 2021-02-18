Life Sciences weekly highlights—18 February 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Life Sciences weekly highlights includes analysis of whether the EU-AstraZeneca agreement imposes an obligation on AstraZeneca to supply the EU with sufficient coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines, news that the MHRA has published new post-Brexit transition guidance on pharmacovigilance, and the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy’s sixth Life Sciences Competitiveness Indicators report, which compares the UK’s performance in the Life Sciences sector internationally. or to read the full analysis.