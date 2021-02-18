Sign-in Help
Home / Life Sciences / Key developments and materials / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Life Sciences weekly highlights—18 February 2021

Life Sciences weekly highlights—18 February 2021
Published on: 18 February 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Life Sciences weekly highlights—18 February 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Is AstraZeneca obliged to supply the EU with sufficient coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines?
  • Committee highlights work to be done to coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine programme
  • Government awards funding to phase 1 clinical trial platform amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • BEIS announces world’s first coronavirus (COVID-19) human challenge study
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines: MEPs emphasise need for global collaboration
  • European Commission announces plan to fight coronavirus (COVID-19) variants
  • EMA developing vaccine guidance for new coronavirus (COVID-19) variants
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Life Sciences weekly highlights includes analysis of whether the EU-AstraZeneca agreement imposes an obligation on AstraZeneca to supply the EU with sufficient coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines, news that the MHRA has published new post-Brexit transition guidance on pharmacovigilance, and the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy’s sixth Life Sciences Competitiveness Indicators report, which compares the UK’s performance in the Life Sciences sector internationally. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Escrow accounts and escrow agreements

This Practice Note examines why parties involved in a construction project may enter into an escrow agreement (or escrow deed) to set up an escrow account. It looks at the benefits of paying funds into escrow, how an escrow account operates and the provisions typically found in an escrow

LEXISNEXIS

PRA Rulebook—introduction for the insurance and reinsurance sector

On 29 August 2015, the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) published the PRA Rulebook (Rulebook). The transition from the Handbook to the Rulebook was intended to benefit PRA-authorised firms, to access clearer and more concise rules. Alongside the Rulebook, supervisory statements and statements

LEXISNEXIS

Qualified one-way costs shifting (QOCS)

What is QOCS?Qualified one-way costs shifting (QOCS) was introduced on 1 April 2013 as part of the Jackson costs reforms following the removal of a claimant’s right to recover additional liabilities from the defendant, ie success fees and after the event (ATE) insurance premiums. The relevant CPR

LEXISNEXIS

The tort of deceit

Deceit—what is it?A deceit occurs when a misrepresentation is made with the express intention of defrauding a party, subsequently causing loss to that party.The elements of a claim in deceit are:•a clear false representation of fact or law•fraud by the maker, in the sense that they knew that the

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More