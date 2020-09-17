Sign-in Help
Legal News

Life Sciences weekly highlights—17 September 2020

Published on: 17 September 2020
Updated on: 04 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Brexit
  • Prevention of Trade Diversion (Key Medicines) (EU Exit) Regulations 2020
  • Spotlight on the UK Internal Market Bill
  • Intellectual property
  • General Court rejects Glaxo’s trade mark application for colour purple for inhalers (Glaxo Group v EUIPO (Nuance de couleur pourpre))
  • Unified Patent Court Committee discusses UK’s withdrawal from UPC agreement
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Commission sets up digital gateway linking national coronavirus (COVID-19) apps
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Life Sciences weekly highlights includes the latest Brexit developments, including a commentary on the UK Internal Market Bill, analysis of the General Court judgment in Glaxo v EUIPO which upheld the rejection of Glaxo’s application to register the colour purple for inhalers, news of the first Unified Patent Court Committee’s meeting since March 2017 and recent coronavirus (COVID-19) updates. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

