- Life Sciences weekly highlights—17 September 2020
- In this issue:
- Brexit
- Prevention of Trade Diversion (Key Medicines) (EU Exit) Regulations 2020
- Spotlight on the UK Internal Market Bill
- Intellectual property
- General Court rejects Glaxo’s trade mark application for colour purple for inhalers (Glaxo Group v EUIPO (Nuance de couleur pourpre))
- Unified Patent Court Committee discusses UK’s withdrawal from UPC agreement
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Commission sets up digital gateway linking national coronavirus (COVID-19) apps
- Government invests £270,000 in coronavirus (COVID-19) surface resistance testing
- Research projects investigating how coronavirus (COVID-19) spreads given £5m
- Council of the EU approves €6.2bn increase in coronavirus (COVID-19) budget
- Manufacture, marketing and sale
- Big Data Steering Group 2020–2021 workplan published
- MHRA shares issues seen in company investigations to help improve compliance
- Disputes and regulatory enforcement
- France fines pharma cos. €444m for abuse of dominance
Article summary
This week's edition of Life Sciences weekly highlights includes the latest Brexit developments, including a commentary on the UK Internal Market Bill, analysis of the General Court judgment in Glaxo v EUIPO which upheld the rejection of Glaxo’s application to register the colour purple for inhalers, news of the first Unified Patent Court Committee’s meeting since March 2017 and recent coronavirus (COVID-19) updates.
