- Life Sciences weekly highlights—17 October 2019
- In this issue:
- Brexit
- Brexit Bulletin—UK and EU announce a new Brexit deal
- No deal and medicines—will the European Commission take a pragmatic approach?
- Medical risk-based inspections to remain unchanged following no-deal Brexit
- No-deal Brexit guidance on pharmacovigilance system master files and clinical trials updated
- Paediatric applications and pharmacovigilance—new and updated no-deal Brexit guidance from the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency
- Government awards call-off contracts for transport of medicines after Brexit
- Research and development
- New and updated clinical trial guidance to reflect changes in EU regulation
- Intellectual property
- Colours are not indicative of manufacturer, but of drug class (Glaxo Wellcome UK Ltd v Sandoz Ltd)
- Manufacture, marketing and sale
- European Commission sets out classification of software for medical devices
- Queen’s Speech 2019: Medicines and Medical Devices Bill
- New Practice Note
- Updated Practice Notes
- Trackers
- Useful information
Article summary
This week's edition of Life Sciences weekly highlights includes analysis of the UK’s preparedness for a no-deal Brexit with regard to medicines, updated no-deal Brexit guidance on pharmacovigilance system master files and clinical trials, the judgment in Glaxo Wellcome UK v Sandoz which considered Glaxo’s passing off claim in relation to the colour purple used for its Seretide Accuhaler and Evohaler, and the government’s proposal to introduce legislation to allow NHS hospitals to manufacture and trial innovative medicines and diagnostic devices.
