Life Sciences weekly highlights—17 October 2019

Article summary

This week's edition of Life Sciences weekly highlights includes analysis of the UK’s preparedness for a no-deal Brexit with regard to medicines, updated no-deal Brexit guidance on pharmacovigilance system master files and clinical trials, the judgment in Glaxo Wellcome UK v Sandoz which considered Glaxo’s passing off claim in relation to the colour purple used for its Seretide Accuhaler and Evohaler, and the government’s proposal to introduce legislation to allow NHS hospitals to manufacture and trial innovative medicines and diagnostic devices. or to read the full analysis.