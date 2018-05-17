Sign-in Help
Legal News

Life Sciences weekly highlights—17 May 2018

Published on: 17 May 2018
  • In this issue:
  • Research and development
  • New research shows UK life sciences turning over £70bn
  • Government responds to consultation on implementation of Trade Secrets Directive
  • MHRA’s annual GCP inspection report published for 2016 — 2017
  • £5m funding up for grabs to develop new medical technologies
  • European Commission presents renewed agenda for research and innovation ahead of informal discussions
  • Manufacture, marketing and sale
  • National Health Service (Free Prescriptions and Charges for Drugs and Appliances) (Scotland) Amendment Regulations 2018
    • More...

Article summary

This week’s edition of Life Sciences highlights includes updates on the a new research on the life sciences sector published ahead of the Life Sciences Council’s first meeting, the government's response to the consultation regarding the implementation of the Trade Secrets Directive and the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency’s GCP report 2016 — 2017. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

